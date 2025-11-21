IPAC commissions new secretariat in C’River

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Cross River State Chapter, has commissioned its new state secretariat, donated by the Cross River State government.

The event held in Calabar on Thursday marks a historic milestone in the political landscape of the state, symbolising strengthened cooperation between the government and political parties.

Speaking at the ceremony, Special Adviser to the Governor on Inter-Party Affairs, Hon. Nkoyo Otu, hailed the governor’s unprecedented support, saying, “It has never happened in the history of the state.”

She acknowledged the governor’s commitment through the provision of office space, subvention, and a vehicle for IPAC, stressing that this act reflects Governor Bassey Otu‘s dedication to solidifying governance structures in pursuit of the people’s first mandate.

The Special Adviser further commended Governor Otu’s administration for transformative achievements in the state in less than three years, highlighting infrastructure developments, including road construction, agricultural support, and educational initiatives, reinforcing optimism for the 2027 elections. “This is to show us that 2027 is a done deal,” she stated.

Hon. Otu also lauded the wife of the governor, Bishop Eyoanwan Bassey Otu, for her humanitarian work and the Chief of Staff, Honourable Emmanuel Ironbar, for his steadfast support of IPAC.

In his keynote address, IPAC Chairman, Engr. Effiom Edet Okon, described the inauguration as a significant step towards institutionalising the council and enhancing its role in promoting democracy and good governance.

He said, “Our governor, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, has demonstrated uncommon leadership and commitment to democracy. We appreciate his unwavering support for IPAC and his dedication to promoting peace and stability in our state.”

Engr. Okon called on political parties to embrace unity as the state approaches the crucial 2027 general elections, urging them to collaborate for free, fair, and credible elections.

“Let us work towards a future where every Cross Riverian has access to quality education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. Let us build a state where our people can live in peace, prosperity, and dignity,” he said.

The highlight of the event was the official cutting of the tape, unveiling the new office space, which was done by Hon. Otu, on behalf of the Chief of Staff, Hon. Ironbar.

In other news, businessmen in Akwa Ibom have been advised to think outside the box and not allow government setbacks and challenges to limit their success and impact.

The advice came as business owners in the state highlighted numerous issues militating against doing business locally.

Some of the challenges, according to them, include very low ease of doing business and delays in signing Certificates of Occupancy (CofO). They also lamented that failure to address land title difficulties had led their foreign partners to accuse them of being fraudsters.

They further disclosed that many Akwa Ibom citizens abroad were looking for honest investments back home, urging the state government to make haste and roll out an “ease of doing business” procedure to attract them.