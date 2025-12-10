IPSM UK honours Sharafa as emerging public service leader

The Institute of Public Sector Management, United Kingdom (IPSM UK), has conferred its Emerging Leader in Public Service and Policy Development award on Hon. Olanrewaju Sharafa (FCA), recognising his contributions to public sector reform and evidence-based policymaking.

The honour was presented at a ceremony held on Saturday, December 6, 2025, where IPSM President, Dr. Martina Macpherson, said Sharafa was selected for his “distinguished commitment to strengthening public service delivery” and his role in promoting capacity building across government institutions locally and internationally.

Macpherson commended Sharafa’s work in advancing education, people development and institutional strengthening, describing him as a young leader whose efforts “reflect a profound dedication to the advancement of public sector excellence.”

Responding to the recognition, Sharafa expressed gratitude to the IPSM leadership and reaffirmed his commitment to initiatives that promote effective governance.

“This award gives me renewed momentum to serve even better,” he said. “It is also timely, coming at a moment when my constituency deserves a vibrant and dedicated young mind to represent them at the Federal House of Representatives in Abuja.”

Sharafa, a chartered accountant and public sector strategist, has been involved in several governance development programmes and continues to advocate reforms focused on institutional efficiency and citizen-centred service delivery.