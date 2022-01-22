 
Saturday, 22nd January 2022
<To guardian.ng
Search
Breaking News:
Asia  

Iran warns Saudi-led strikes on Yemen rebels worsen war

By Guardian Nigeria
22 January 2022   |   12:05 pm
Iran on Saturday condemned recent air strikes on rebel-held areas of Yemen, warning they make achieving peace in the war-torn country "more difficult". The Saudi-led coalition has denied as "groundless" reports it carried out an air strike on a prison in Yemen's rebel-held north that aid groups said killed at least 70 people, including migrants,…

Iran on Saturday condemned recent air strikes on rebel-held areas of Yemen, warning they make achieving peace in the war-torn country “more difficult”.

The Saudi-led coalition has denied as “groundless” reports it carried out an air strike on a prison in Yemen’s rebel-held north that aid groups said killed at least 70 people, including migrants, women and children.

Saudi Arabia accuses regional rival Iran of providing military support to Yemen’s Huthi rebels, especially missiles and rockets, claims that Tehran denies.

“The continuation of the coalition’s military attacks on Yemen with the silence and indifference of the international community and the uncontrolled sale of weapons to the aggressors… has made the path to achieve a just peace in the country even more difficult,” foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement.

The latest violence in Yemen’s seven-year war came after Huthi forces on Monday claimed their first deadly attack on Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, a member of the coalition.

The attack, which coincided with a coalition strike on Hodeida that killed three children and knocked out Yemen’s internet, was condemned by the United Nations secretary-general.

Khatibzadeh said there was a lack of “serious determination to advance the political settlement of the Yemeni crisis”, warning it will lead to the “destruction of the country and instability in the region.”

The Huthi rebels seized the capital Sanaa in 2014, prompting the Saudi-led intervention — supported by the US, France and Britain — in March 2015.

“The countries that provide the coalition with bombs and weapons of mass destruction are complicit in these crimes and must be held accountable,” Khatibzadeh added.

In this article

Latest

World
Russia sees record virus cases second day running
2 mins ago
The Russian government on Saturday reported a record number of new coronavirus cases after the Kremlin warned of a looming surge in cases driven by the Omicron variant. An online portal dedicated to the coronavirus outbreak registered 57,212 new daily cases, surging past the previous record set Friday of 49,513. Following a strict but brief…
World
Taliban say Oslo talks with West will 'transform atmosphere of war'
55 mins ago
The Taliban's first official talks with the West on European soil since seizing power in Afghanistan will help to "transform the atmosphere of war" after a two-decade insurgency against NATO forces, the group's top spokesman told AFP Saturday.  The hardline Islamists stormed back to power in August as US and foreign troops began their final…
Technology
Reasons to use your Android smartphone to access and use Bitcoin
1 hour ago
Many people have heard about or used Bitcoin already. Android smartphones provide one of the best ways to access and use this virtual currency. Ideally, using an Android smartphone is among the most effective ways to manage this virtual currency. Currently, the world has many Android users. Also, Bitcoin adoption is increasing rapidly worldwide as…
Sport
Fabulous prizes at 1xBet through the TotalEnergies AFCON promotion
1 hour ago
The 2021 AFCON is just around the corner so 1xBet launches an exciting promotion to help you make the most of it. The Total Energies AFCON promo comes with a total prize pool of $16,500 and thousands of bonus points that can be won if you take part. The campaign starts on January 9 and…
World
Iran warns Saudi-led strikes on Yemen rebels worsen war
2 hours ago
Iran on Saturday condemned recent air strikes on rebel-held areas of Yemen, warning they make achieving peace in the war-torn country "more difficult". The Saudi-led coalition has denied as "groundless" reports it carried out an air strike on a prison in Yemen's rebel-held north that aid groups said killed at least 70 people, including migrants,…

Related

Sport
Real Madrid defeat Athletic Bilbao to win Spanish Super Cup
16 Jan
Real Madrid won the Spanish Super Cup by beating Athletic Bilbao 2-0 on Sunday as Luka Modric and a Karim Benzema penalty secured a comfortable victory in Saudi Arabia.
Opinion
How oil-dependence truncated Nigeria’s development
17 Jan
Ordinarily, finding a “treasure” tends to bring joy to the one who found it. Oil discovery has become Nigeria’s developmental Achilles’ Heel: in popular parlance, a Resource Curse. Six decades after independence, Nigeria remains one of the poorest countries in the world.
World
Suspected drone strike kills 3 in UAE, Huthis announce 'military operation'
17 Jan
A suspected drone attack killed three people in a fuel tank blast in Abu Dhabi on Monday, officials said, as Yemen's Huthi rebels announced
Sport
Aboubakar scores again as Cameroon joined by Burkina Faso in last 16
17 Jan
Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar scored his fifth goal of the Africa Cup of Nations as his already qualified side were joined by Burkina Faso on Monday in the second round.
Sport
Eguavoen a steady pair of hands for Nigeria as new coach waits in wings
4 days ago
In Augustine Eguavoen, Nigeria are relying on an interim appointment to lead them at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, albeit a familiar face who knows what it takes to be a continental champion. The Super Eagles face Guinea-Bissau in their final group game in Garoua on Wednesday having already secured a place in…
APO Press Releases
Tourism Grows 4% in 2021 but Remains Far Below Pre-Pandemic Levels
4 days ago
Download logoUNWTO reports 4% rise in international tourist arrivals in 2021; however, 2021 was another challenging year: arrivals still 72% down on pre-pandemic levels; recovery needs stronger coordination and increased vaccination rates. Global tourism experienced a 4% upturn in 2021, compared to 2020 (415 million versus 400 million). However, international tourist arrivals (overnight visitors) were…