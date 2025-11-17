It’s cruel to say Christians aren’t being killed in Nigeria – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has described the assertion that Christians are not being killed in Nigeria as insensitive and cruel, adding that the “claim that we bury empty coffins is a monstrous mendacity.”

In a now-deleted post on his official X handle, Fani-Kayode said “Christians are targeted and killed in large numbers in Nigeria,” adding that anyone who denies the situation, plays it down or says otherwise is a perfidious and specious liar.

“What must be clearly understood, however, is that Muslims are also targeted and killed by the same Islamist terrorists in equal numbers,” he said.

He lamented that the terrorists are killing both Christians and Muslims, “and something needs to be done about it.”

The former minister pointed out that the 25 girls and their Principal, who were recently abducted from a school in Kebbi State and whose Vice Principal was killed, were not Christians but Muslims.

He said the 64 people who were abducted in Zamfara State on Saturday and the three killed were not Christian but Muslim.

“The 12 girls who were abducted in Kaduna State two days ago were not Muslim but Christian.

“The soldiers that were attacked and killed in Borno State a few days ago were both Christians and Muslims.

“The terrorists that commit these heinous crimes and atrocities and that indulge in the genocide and ethnic cleansing of our people do not care about the faith of their victims and do not represent any faith.

“They do not see or care about religion. They only care about the spilling of the innocent blood and abduction of our people.

“They only care about terrorising innocent civilians, indulging in barbaric carnage and in mass murdering both Christians and Muslims, occupying their land and stealing and pillaging their resources,” he said.

Describing the perpetrators as beasts, Fani-Kayode said they must never be granted amnesty, “and I strongly reject the suggestion by some that they should. There is too much blood on their hands for that. There can be no peace or mercy for the wicked. God may forgive them, but we must not.”

“They are evil, they have sold their bodies, spirits and souls to satan, and they are not worthy of life.

“There is only one answer for them and that is for the Federal Government and Armed Forces to muster the courage, means, resources and firm resolve to crush them ruthlessly and send them back to hell.

“That is the answer and not to spin the whole thing into a Christian versus Muslim narrative or to support the reckless idea of an American invasion, which would make matters even worse and which would only swell the ranks of the terrorists.”

He urged Nigerians to pray hard for the country because those who wish to divide and destroy us are preparing the ground and are hard at work.

“Nigeria must not be turned into Congo, Somalia, Darfur, Gaza, Afghanistan, Libya, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria or any other war-torn and decimated failed state.

“Nigeria must not be used as an arena or battleground for a proxy war for mineral resources between the superpowers.

“Nigeria must not be turned into yet another pitiful, pathetic and sorry victim of foreign forces and interests and western imperialism.

“We must remain united, strong and focused, and we must stand shoulder to shoulder and confront the common enemy together.

“Finally, we must support the Federal Government in its efforts to put an end to the madness that has been unleashed on our people,” he said.