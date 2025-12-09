IYC flays FG over worsening insecurity, seeks urgent action

The umbrella body of Ijaw youths, the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), has condemned the Federal Government’s seeming lack of decisive action in addressing the unprecedented levels of insecurity and terror in the country.

The body, while standing in solidarity with Nigerians and the people of the Niger Delta region over the insecurity they are facing, said the escalating violence, kidnappings, and killings have created a humanitarian crisis, displacing families, disrupting economic activities, and undermining the livelihood of the people.

A statement signed by its spokesman, Binebia Princewill, noted that the persistent reliance on rhetoric rather than action has emboldened the tormentors and exposed our communities to unrelenting attacks.

IYC said: “The government must take concrete steps to protect life and property. The era of token responses and piecemeal measures is over.

“Nigerians are tired of living in fear, tired of burying their loved ones, and tired of watching their communities being ravaged by insecurity. We demand that the government take responsibility for protecting our people and our lands. We will no longer accept excuses or half measures. Our people deserve better.”

IYC, therefore, demanded the implementation of state police as a critical solution to the nation’s security challenges.

“This framework will empower communities to take ownership of their security, ensuring that our people are protected by those who understand their unique needs and circumstances. State police will also enable more effective policing, as local officers will be more familiar with the terrain and the specific threats facing their communities.

“Furthermore, we call upon all state governors in Nigeria, particularly those from the Niger Delta region, to rise to the challenge of protecting their people. As leaders entrusted with the responsibility of governing their states, they must be more proactive in ensuring the security and well-being of their citizens. The IYC Worldwide expects more from our leaders, and it is time they prioritised the security and welfare of our people over political considerations.”