JA Nigeria names Uduanu new board chairman

A member of the global Junior Achievement Worldwide network, Junior Achievement Nigeria (JA Nigeria), has announced Dave Uduanu as new Chairman of its Board of Directors.



This followed the conclusion of Mr Olaniyi Yusuf’s 10-year tenure. Junior Achievement Nigeria, now in its 26th year, has impacted an estimated 1.5 million young people since its inception, and continues to advance its legacy of excellence by empowering young Nigerians with entrepreneurship, financial literacy, work readiness, and digital skills.



Uduanu, a respected industry leader, brings decades of multi-sectoral experience, strategic insight, and strong governance acumen. His track record of visionary leadership across the financial sector and other industries positions him to deliver valuable guidance as JA Nigeria scales its impact and expands its footprint across the federation.



The organisation affirmed that it would uphold the strong commitment to strengthening youth development initiatives, deepening partnerships, and enhancing programme delivery under Uduanu’s leadership.

“The Board, Management and Staff deeply appreciate Mr Olaniyi Yusuf for his decade of exceptional service, during which the organisation experienced significant growth, enhanced operational strength, and increased national presence.



“The JAN team is now looking forward to an exciting new phase of innovation, strategic expansion, and greater impact for young people across Nigeria,” a statement read.