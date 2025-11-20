Jigawa Gov Namadi named Nigerian Muslim Personality of the Year

The Governor of Jigawa State, Mallam Umar Namadi, has been selected as the winner of the prestigious 2024/2025 Nigerian Muslim Personality of the Year Award, organised by the prominent faith-based publication, Muslim News.

The award, now in its fifth edition, honours Muslim achievers for their significant contributions across various fields, including politics, governance, health and law.

Governor Namadi’s emergence was formally announced on Friday, 14 November, in a statement by the newspaper’s publisher and organiser of the #MNAwards, Alhaji Rasheed Abubakar. The selection process, according to the organisers, involved a thorough review of several top Muslim personalities nationwide, with judges ultimately settling on Mallam Namadi for his unassuming personality and remarkable contributions to governance and the Islamic faith.

Since assuming office in 2023, the first-time Governor has guided Jigawa State with a comprehensive 12-point development blueprint dubbed the Greater Jigawa Initiative. This initiative outlines a strategic direction for transforming key sectors, including:

He said, “Agriculture: A major priority, given that nearly 90 per cent of the population relies on farming. The Governor has procured tractors and farm implements, leading to his recent recognition by the state chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) as the Governor of the Year for Agriculture.

“Human Capital Development: Significant investments have been made in upgrading schools and health facilities, widening access to quality services across the state.

“Youth Empowerment: The establishment of the Jigawa State Youth Employment and Empowerment Agency has provided jobs and financial support to hundreds of thousands of young people, particularly women, to boost the local economy.

“Infrastructure and Security: A massive ₦6 billion housing project comprising 1,500 units is underway across various local government areas. Crucially, despite the wider security challenges plaguing Northwest Nigeria, Jigawa State remains notably peaceful, a stability attributed to the Governor’s active support for security agencies.”

Abubakar congratulated Governor Namadi, urging him to view the recognition as a renewed charge to escalate his work for his constituents, the state and the Islamic faith.

A key element noted by the award organisers is Governor Namadi’s unwavering support for Islamic values and development.

This support has manifested through initiatives such as the construction and renovation of mosques, the promotion of Islamic education and the sponsorship of Hajj pilgrims.

The Governor was also commended for a recent policy allowing willing female Muslim security officers to wear the hijab, a move clarified as upholding constitutional rights despite initial misrepresentation by some media outlets.

Significantly, the Governor’s administration was highlighted for its balanced and inclusive approach. “He does not discriminate against the Christian community,” Alhaji Abubakar noted.

He added that Governor Namadi has hosted Christian leaders at interfaith meetings to promote peace, mutual respect and religious harmony, aligning with his broader goal of community empowerment.

The award from Muslim News will be added to a growing catalogue of recognitions for the Governor’s quiet but impactful leadership.

His recent honours include: “Governor of the Year 2024 from the Leadership Newspaper Group.

“Northwest Digital Governor of the Year by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), for investment in digitising public service.

“Diamond Prize for Excellence in Food Security from the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).”

Past recipients of the Nigerian Muslim Personality of the Year include His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto; Governor Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State; and former Minister Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami.

Other awardees in the 2024/25 edition across different categories include Hajiya Hadiza Bala Usman (Female Public Service Excellence Award), Prof. Yusuf Ali, SAN (Nigerian Muslim Legal Person of the Year), and Lotus Bank (Nigerian Muslim-Owned Brand of the Year).

The formal award presentation is scheduled to take place at the newspaper’s 7th anniversary lecture, with the date to be announced shortly.