Jimoh Ibrahim’s ambassadorial nomination reopens contest for Ondo South Senate seat

The nomination of Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, the current representative of Ondo South Senatorial District, as a non-career ambassador has sparked intense political activity in the district, with potential contenders already positioning themselves ahead of a likely vacancy.

Ibrahim, who also serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Worldwide, was nominated alongside more than 60 others by President Bola Tinubu.

Speculation is rife that he could be posted to one of Nigeria’s permanent missions, including the United Nations, UNESCO, or the African Union.

While the senator retains his seat pending Senate confirmation and his subsequent resignation, political heavyweights from the district have begun strategizing behind the scenes to secure the position, setting the stage for a potential by-election.

Section 68(1)(d) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria provides that a member of the Senate or House of Representatives shall vacate his seat if he assumes certain government positions, including that of a Minister, Special Adviser, or member of a constitutionally established commission.

The Ondo South Senatorial District comprises six local council areas: Okitipupa, Ilaje, Ese-Odo, Odigbo, Irele, and Ile Oluji/Oke-Igbo. Ibrahim, a first-term senator elected on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform in 2023, hails from Igbotako in Okitipupa Local Council.

Among the prominent contenders eyeing the seat are Mayowa Akinfolarin, a two-term House of Representatives member and former governorship aspirant; Oladunni Odu, former Secretary to the Ondo State Government; and Nicholas Tofowomo, a former senator.

Others include Jumoke Akindele, former Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly; Boye Oyewumi, former Special Adviser on Investment and Development to the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu; Diran Iyantan, former Federal Commissioner for the National Population Commission; Morayo Lebi; and Mathew Oyerinmade.

Addressing speculation about Ibrahim vacating his Senate seat, his Senior Legislative Aide, Yemi Akintomide, dismissed the rumours, emphasizing that the nomination reflects the senator’s extensive experience in diplomatic assignments and international relations.

He said, “His new job is to enhance diplomatic relations and engagements in international communities, especially at this moment when Nigeria needs it most.

“This new role for the Senator is more important and wider than concentrating on a district within the State, but it is at a world forum where his wealth of diplomatic experience is highly in demand and will be well appreciated.

“What Ondo South Senatorial District is losing in Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, will be Nigeria and the world’s gain. So, it is to the pleasure and pride of Ondo State in general and Ondo South in particular to donate our ‘StarBoy’ for this universal community to continue his good work and contribute to humanity as a whole.

“Sen. Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, remains our pride in Ondo State and our proud donation to the world as a leader among world leaders with a new mandate to give a renewed, fresh direction and positive change all over the world.”