Jonathan, Shettima to lead Changemakers Award honouring Nigerians redefining development

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and Vice President Kashim Shettima will headline the Nigeria Changemakers Award Summit, an event celebrating Nigerians who, through integrity, innovation, and impact, are defying the odds to reshape the nation’s development story.

At a time when Nigerians are grappling with economic hardship and social disillusionment, the Green Assembly Initiative (GAI) says the awards aim to spotlight those “defying the odds” and “proving that leadership, excellence, and patriotism still thrive in Nigeria.

“The summit — themed “Honouring Patriots, Inspiring Progress” — will take place on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at the Armed Forces Officers’ Mess, Asokoro, Abuja.Dr. Jonathan will deliver the keynote address as Special Guest of Honour, while Vice President Shettima will chair the event.



The Minister of Youth Development, Hon. Ayodele Olawande Wisdom, will serve as Chief Host.Speaking during a media briefing in Abuja, the convener and Leader of the National Youth Leaders Forum, Comrade (Dr.) Duke Alamboye K., said the initiative was born from the conviction that even in trying times, many Nigerians continue to create positive change through honest work and visionary leadership.

“In the past two years, we’ve faced serious economic, political, and social challenges as a nation,” Alamboye said. “Yet, amid all this, there are men and women — in government, business, and civic life — who are quietly building, innovating, and keeping Nigeria’s dream alive. They deserve to be celebrated.”He explained that the selection process for the awards considered measurable impact indicators such as innovation, modernisation, transparency, and pro-people governance.

“When assessing governors, for instance, we didn’t just look at publicity,” he noted. “We evaluated income versus expenditure, infrastructure impact, and whether policies truly improve lives. Some leaders are doing exceptionally well, and we must shine a light on them.

“Alamboye emphasised the importance of indigenous innovation, citing automobile manufacturers such as Innoson, JAC, and GAC Motors for producing vehicles tailored to Nigeria’s terrain.

“We can’t keep importing German cars for Nigerian roads and expect easy maintenance,” he said. “Local innovators who understand our realities are driving industrialisation — they are our true changemakers.

“The awards will also recognise achievements across real estate, aviation, banking, entrepreneurship, and public service, celebrating individuals who have turned challenges into opportunities and advanced the national development agenda.> “The Changemakers Award is more than an end-of-year event,” Alamboye added.

“It’s a movement — one that celebrates integrity, inspires progress, and challenges the culture of mediocrity that has held our nation back.”According to GAI, the Nigeria Changemakers Award Summit 2025, themed “Our People, Our Nation,” will bring together government officials, business leaders, diplomats, youth innovators, and traditional rulers in a shared conversation on rebuilding trust, promoting excellence, and reigniting the spirit of national pride.