Jubaili Bros to advance Nigeria’s energy transition with innovative solutions

Committed to addressing Nigeria’s persistent power challenges, Jubaili Bros Engineering Limited has unveiled its advanced energy solutions at a seminar held in Lagos.

The engineering firm announced this strategic expansion into hybrid energy systems and cleaner fuel alternatives, positioning itself to meet the evolving needs of businesses across telecommunications, financial services, oil and gas, and industrial sectors.

Group Product Manager and Head of Operations for Jubaili Bros in Nigeria, Ahmed Dahshi, outlined their comprehensive approach to energy delivery, emphasising their capacity to provide solutions ranging from small-scale generators to massive turbine installations.

“We are trying to be ahead of the market, getting new products and giving our customers innovative solutions. Our vision is to be a pioneer in delivering energy solutions that not only meet today’s demands but anticipate tomorrow’s challenges,” he said.

Commenting on their long-standing collaboration with Perkins Engines Company Limited, he said they are the largest single dealer for Perkins globally in the electric power segment.

The depth of this partnership extends beyond mere supply arrangements. Jubaili Bros operates as a self-service Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), a designation that grants the company direct access to Perkins’ technical expertise, training programmes, and aftermarket support infrastructure. The firm conducts its own warranty services without third-party intervention, handling all matters directly with Perkins’ UK headquarters.

The seminar also marked the introduction of Perkins’ new 5000 series engines to the market, an electronic control platform designed specifically for standby power applications in hospitals, data centres, telecommunications and microgrids.

Addressing Nigeria’s growing demand for environmentally conscious power solutions, General Manager, Jubaili Bros, Nabil Suleiman, emphasised the company’s strategic shift towards hybrid and renewable energy systems.

“For the past few years, we have seen the trend going towards hybrid, solar, and renewable solutions. We started investing in gas solutions, renewable energy, solar, and hybrid solar systems to give customers more options and reduce emissions,” he said.

The company’s commitment to environmental sustainability aligns with its recent integration of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into its core operations. This strategic pivot includes partnerships with leading gas generation technology providers and investment in alternative fuel capabilities, particularly hydro-treated vegetable oil (HVO), a cleaner-burning diesel substitute derived from renewable sources.

Jubaili Bros has successfully tested generator sets running on HVO for 1,000 hours to validate performance and reliability, offering Nigerian businesses a pathway to reduce their carbon footprint without compromising power availability.

The company operates manufacturing facilities in Lebanon, Dubai, and Nigeria, with the local plant supporting the assembly and customisation of power systems for the Nigerian market. This manufacturing presence enables the company offer bespoke solutions tailored to specific customer requirements, from concept development through to commissioning.

“We are investing heavily in our people, providing training on new technologies, and upgrading our systems to keep pace with global innovations,” Suleiman noted. “Working with partners abroad gives us access to cutting-edge solutions that we can adapt to local needs.”

With Nigeria’s electricity supply remaining inadequate for industrial and commercial needs, businesses across sectors continue to rely heavily on standby generation capacity. The telecommunications sector alone operates thousands of base stations powered predominantly by diesel generators, while financial institutions, hospitals, and manufacturing facilities maintain substantial backup power infrastructure.

Jubaili Bros’ expanded product range addresses this challenge with options spanning conventional diesel generators, gas-powered systems, and hybrid solar solutions that integrate renewable energy sources with traditional generation.

“Understanding the needs of each sector enables us provide tailored solutions for their energy requirements. Our long experience across telecommunications, finance, oil and gas, and industrial sectors enriches our ability to serve these markets effectively,” Suleiman said.