Julius Berger decries policy enforcement gaps in FCT housing sector

Construction giant, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has lamented the oversupply of high-end estates, shortage of affordable housing, weak policy enforcement, insecurity, poor infrastructure, and a mismatch between housing supply and demand in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) construction sector.

Its regional manager, Region Central and North (RCN), Oliver Berger, expressed the concerns at the one-day Construction Roundtable held at the company’s Centre in Abuja.

He identified the high concentration of estates clustered in certain areas, low sustainability focus in terms of energy efficiency, and neglected aspects of green building as important factors affecting the Abuja housing sector.

According to him, the nk currently faces an acute housing deficit, as supply is not meeting demand, stating that high land and bureaucracy costs, homes priced beyond the reach of average income earners, and limited access to affordable mortgages and rent-to-own options persist.

He added: “Other challenges currently being experienced in the FCT building and construction sectors include the oversupply of high-end estates leading to a shortage of affordable housing, inconsistent enforcement of needed policies, insecurity issues that deter developers, infrastructure deficits in various areas, and a mismatch of supply and demand.”

Berger further challenged stakeholders to improve the situation by ensuring durable and resilient housing through the use of quality climate-resistant materials, strong foundations, and structures for longevity, as well as designs adaptable to local weather and environmental risks.

He also called for affordable and attractive living models for different income levels, functional yet aesthetic designs, flexible financing like rent-to-own, mortgages, and cooperative schemes, as well as mixed-use developments that provide residential and commercial convenience.

He added: “Smart urban planning with well-planned layouts comprising efficient road networks, integration of public corridors, dedicated green spaces, parks, recreation zones, and walkable, pedestrian-friendly designs, including ensuring sustainable and global standards, are essential.”

Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Dr Peer Lubasch, reiterated that construction was more than just a technical activity, adding that it is a responsibility that Julius Berger owes to society.

He said: “In delivering its contracts, the company believes and holds that every building, road, and bridge it constructs contributes to a shared story of growth, mobility, connection, and durability. At Julius Berger, we have always believed that construction is more than a technical activity; it is a responsibility to society.

“In the building sector, the company stands for lasting structures of premium quality.”

In a tacit reference to insinuations of high construction costs, the Managing Director said such may be true, but when you consider the capital and operational expenditure involved, the buildings deliver true value across their entire life cycle.

Concerning the road sector, Lubasch stated that the recently introduced cold recycling technology, a method that is both environmentally friendly and highly economical for road reconstruction, aligns with international standards.