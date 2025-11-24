Kaduna govt refutes el-Rufai’s allegation of N1b pay

.State gives ex-governor one-week ultimatum to retract claim

KADUNA State Government has dismissed allegations by former governor of the state, Nasir el-Rufai that the administration of Governor Uba Sani paid N1 billion to bandits.

The state government, therefore, demanded that el-Rufai retract his statement and issue an unreserved apology within one week, warning that failure to do so would compel the state to initiate legal action “to safeguard public order and institutional integrity.”

It described the comments by el-Rufai during an interview on Channels Television “as false, politically motivated, and entirely lacking in evidence.”

In a statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr Sule Shu’aibu (SAN), the government said that el-Rufai’s allegations were “a fabrication devoid of context, substance, or credibility,” accusing him of attempting to mislead the public and undermine the progress made in restoring peace and stability across the state.

Shuaibu criticised the former governor for “recklessly weaponising a sensitive security issue for political grandstanding,” noting that such conduct falls below the standard expected of a former leader who once held the highest office in the state.

The statement reiterated that “Governor Uba Sani has never authorised, negotiated, or paid any money to criminal groups.”

According to the commissioner, the governor has repeatedly made this position clear during interviews, media briefings, and stakeholders’ engagements, stressing: “Not one naira, not one kobo.”

The statement further stated that the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) previously dismissed similar claims by el-Rufai as unfounded and inconsistent with Nigeria’s national security practices.

Meanwhile, highlighting its security strategy, the Kaduna State Government stated that the administration is implementing a community-focused approach anchored on strengthened military operations, deeper engagement with legitimate community leaders, and improved access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

“The state engages communities, not bandits,” it stressed.

“Grassroots groups, including the Birnin-Gwari Vanguard for Security and Good Governance—who experienced some of the most severe security challenges during el-Rufai’s tenure—have publicly refuted his claims, describing them as misleading and untrue,” the statement further stated.

The state government, therefore, urged former officials of the state to show restraint and support ongoing efforts to consolidate peace, adding: “el-Rufai should present any credible evidence, such as bank records, internal memos, or security documents—if he possesses any.”

It also noted that similar allegations el-Rufai made in September 2025 were never supported by proof.