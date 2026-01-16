‘Kaduna mega poultry project to generate $450m yearly’

NASENI begins construction of agric incubation centre at University of Abuja

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has said that not less than $450 million in revenue yearly and over 350,000 jobs will be generated from the proposed $200 million Mega Poultry Project in the state.



The governor further explained that the project will strengthen food security, empower smallholder farmers and position Kaduna State as a leading hub of modern agribusiness in Africa.



Sani, who made this known during a meeting with the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhar Maiha, yesterday, disclosed that the meeting was to align federal and state efforts ahead of the project’s groundbreaking.



The governor thanked President Bola Tinubu for choosing Kaduna State to lead the initiative.



Meanwhile, the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has commenced the construction of a state-of-the-art Agricultural Incubation Centre at the University of Abuja, Gwagwalada, to enhance food security and innovation.

The project, located on a 10-hectare parcel of land on campus, is designed as a technology-driven, commercial agricultural hub integrating poultry production, aquaculture, crop cultivation, and research-based innovation, and is expected to serve as a model facility for replication across the six geopolitical zones when completed.



Speaking on the strategic importance of the initiative, the Acting Coordinating Director, Engineering Infrastructure Directorate, NASENI Headquarters, Dr Abdulrasheed Agavah, explained that the Centre comprises an agribusiness training and incubation centre, three commercially sustainable production centres for broiler and layer poultry units, high tunnel greenhouse farm, catfish and tilapia fish farm, tissue culture lab, greenhouses, admin block and open-field cultivation supported by drip irrigation and modern agricultural technologies that will increase food production, and support Nigeria’s food security agenda.