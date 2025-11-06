Kaduna: Uba Sani has transformed agric landscape, says minister

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, has said that Governor Uba Sani has transformed the agro-industrial landscape of Kaduna State within two and a half years.

He spoke when he led a delegation of Commissioners of Agriculture from the 36 states of the country on a courtesy call to Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, where he noted that the governor has become a point of reference in the agriculture and agro-industrial sector in Nigeria.

The minister recalled that Kaduna used to be a textile hub, an agro-based industry that relied on cotton as its raw material. “Today, we are seeing a very different value addition to some of our staple crops,” he said.

According to him, what Governor Sani is doing to agriculture in Kaduna State aligns with what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu “has been talking about on food security and food sovereignty.”

Senator Kyari noted that, apart from just producing raw materials, the governor is also adding value to agriculture, maintaining that Kaduna State was the first subnational area where the Special Agro-Processing Zone (SAPZ) was launched in April.

The minister stated that he and his delegation toured Kaduna State as part of the 47th regular meeting of the National Council on Agriculture, which began on Monday, and were impressed with the governor’s significant strides in agriculture.

He said that they had visited OLAM Poultry Farm and Feed Mill, TMDK, a company involved in agro-allied processing, Tomato Jos, and the Agricultural Quality Assurance Centre (AQAC).

According to the minister, these agro-allied companies are located outside Kaduna town, which will create jobs in rural areas and check rural-urban migration.

Senator Kyari commended Kaduna State and other sub-nationals for aligning with President Tinubu’s clarion call on food security, which is defined as the availability, accessibility and affordability of diverse and nutritious food.”

The minister also applauded Governor Sani for his inclusive style of governance, which has attracted prominent members of the opposition to the ruling APC in Kaduna State.

”We were quite impressed with what we saw and we had no doubt whatsoever that our brother Distinguished Senator Uba Sani will perform wonderfully well,” he said.

He recalled that when the party primaries were held to nominate the APC gubernatorial candidate, he was the Deputy National Chairman(North) and ”I had no doubt whatsoever that you would come and be a reference point in Nigeria’s politics.”

In his remarks, Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, commended the governor for exceeding the Malabo declaration by allocating more than 10 per cent of the budget to agriculture.

According to him, Governor Sani may even exceed the 12 per centthat he has budgeted for Agriculture, to 20 per cent by the end of his two terms in office.

Responding, Governor Uba Sani thanked the two ministers for choosing Kaduna as the host of the National Council of Agriculture and Food Security, describing it as a great honour.

He disclosed that the duo were his colleagues in the senate, and they supported him when he decided to contest for the governorship of Kaduna State.

The governor maintained that Kaduna State is the only subnational entity in the entire North that has AQAC, which will help certify farmers’ produce for export.

Governor Sani also stated that Kaduna State is the only state in northern Nigeria to have launched the SAPZ and the first to do so in the country, followed by Cross River and Oyo states.

”We are investing heavily in agriculture because it contributes about 43 per cent of our GDP and 60 per cent of our workforce. When we came in, the agricultural budget was just 0.5 per cent. But today, I am glad to say that our budget for agriculture is 12.5 per cent,” he disclosed.

According to him, Kaduna State is the only state in the country that has distributed 900 trucks of free fertiliser to smallholder farmers in the last two years.

He said, ”We formed a team that included our traditional owners, our religious leaders, our community leaders, as well as our farmers, the association of farmers in the state.”

”We didn’t allow politics to guide us. We did it without looking at which party you belong to or where you come from. We distributed bags of fertilisers to deserving small holder farmers free of charge and across the state,” he added.