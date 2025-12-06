Kaduna women, stakeholders, others seek passage of ‘Reserve Seats For Women Bill’

Women leaders, government officials, and civil society actors in Kaduna have urged both Federal and State lawmakers to move beyond mere rhetoric and take decisive legislative steps towards women’s political inclusion, specifically demanding the swift passage of the Reserved Seats for Women Bill.

This call also dominated the First Kaduna Parliamentary Stakeholders’ meeting in the state.

Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, James Kanyip, set the tone at the high-level forum, urging women to convert their numerical advantage into genuine political power.

While describing women as “the frontline of honesty in politics,” he lamented that they remain routinely sidelined when political rewards are shared.

He questioned why a group that forms the majority of voters still struggles for relevance, insisting that political power “is not given but grabbed through organisation, solidarity and strategic mobilisation.”

Kanyip identified weak coordination and economic constraints as major hurdles holding women back, warning that without consistent participation beyond election days, women risk perpetually excluding themselves from governance.

Referencing the unmet 30 per cent affirmative action goal in the Beijing Declaration, he showed cautious optimism about the Reserved Seats for Women Bill currently before the National Assembly. The bill suggests 37 guaranteed seats for women in the National Assembly and three reserved seats per state in Houses of Assembly.

Using Kaduna as an example, Kanyip observed that only one woman currently sits in the State Assembly, a result he attributed more to strong government support than grassroots mobilisation.

He called on women to reject societal confinement and claim their political space, emphasising that laws alone cannot empower individuals without active involvement.

Furthermore, the forum’s convener, Dr. Nita Byack George, described the engagement as a strategic rallying point ahead of the National Assembly’s vote on December 9.

She praised Kaduna State for its progressive gender inclusion efforts, including Governor Uba Sani’s approval of a gender-responsive procurement policy and the establishment of a Gender Desk at the Kaduna Public Procurement Authority (KADPPA).

George also commended the Deputy Governor and the Federal Government’s gender inclusion initiatives, saying Nigeria must go further to guarantee women’s representation in leadership.

“As we mark the 16 Days of Activism for the Elimination of Gender-Based Violence, this is more than a policy conversation,” she said.

According to her, the campaign is a call to action to build a Kaduna where “women and men live side by side in dignity, safety and equal opportunity.”

Stakeholders affirmed global evidence indicating that increasing women’s leadership enhances governance, improves community safety, and bolsters efforts against gender-based violence.

Chairperson of the League of Women Voters, Kaduna State Chapter, Barrister Julie Ariahu, stated that women have remained underrepresented for decades despite playing vital roles in community development. She attributed their exclusion to structural barriers rather than a lack of talent or capacity.

She described the Reserved Seats for Women Bill as a practical, inclusive solution that ensures women’s voices shape laws, budgets, and public priorities.

Ariahu added that communities fare better when more women hold leadership positions.

“As we observe these 16 Days of Activism, we must remember that political empowerment is a powerful tool for ending gender-based violence,” she said.

She urged members of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, the House of Representatives, civil society groups and development partners to support the bill.

“Let us move from good intentions to transformative action,” she further stressed.

The event, with the theme “Advancing Women’s Political Representation Through Legislative Action,” was held in commemoration of the 16 Days of Activism to spotlight parliamentary action on behalf of women.