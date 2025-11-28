KAI arrests 27 miscreants with fake notes, dismantles oil bunkering syndicate

LAGOS State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), a.k.a. Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI), has arrested 27 miscreants with fake naira notes in the state.

The corps also halted the operations of a budding oil bunkering syndicate.

The suspects were arrested during an enforcement operation at The Rock Drive, Lekki Phase 1.

Corps Marshal, Major Olaniyi Cole (rtd), said: ‘‘We discovered via intelligence reports how the activities of an unlicensed depot and oil bunkering enclave impacted the environment negatively, thereby constituting a threat to public health and safety while providing cover for miscreants found in possession of fake naira notes used to transact business at night with unsuspecting vendors and well-meaning Nigerians.”

Cole revealed how operatives of the agency’s special squad stormed the location used by the oil bunkering syndicate for storage, adulteration and distribution of petroleum products.

Highlighting the effect of the syndicate’s activities, which could cause fire outbreaks, soil contamination and potential harms to residents and places of businesses in the area, he revealed that makeshift storage structures, several drums and jerry cans were filled with adulterated diesel products.

Cole underscored the importance of halting all ongoing illegal storage and bunkering activities by dismantling illegal supply connections in the illegal depot already found in contravention of environmental laws, thereby securing the premises, while 27 miscreants operating within the compound and transacting with fake naira notes were arrested.

The retired army officer reiterated the commitment of the agency to reducing environmental infractions in the state via constant monitoring of Lagos environs for actionable enforcement to ensure that Lagos is safe and habitable for business as enshrined in the THEMES+ agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Aligning with the tenets of safety, he sued for increased usage of strategically-erected pedestrian bridges across the state to prevent avoidable deaths caused by speeding motorists on the highways.