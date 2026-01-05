Kalu urges peaceful resolution of community disputes in Abia North

The Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Uzor Kalu, has urged communities across the zone to embrace love, peace, and unity, warning that internal disputes must be resolved peacefully without loss of lives or destruction of property.



The former Abia State governor gave the charge at the weekend in Igbere while addressing a group of Abia North think-tank leaders who paid him a courtesy visit. The delegation was led by elder statesman, Nnanna Ukaegbu, and included Prof. Eni Kalu, ESV Olekanma, Bishop Silas Eke, among others.



Kalu expressed concern over lingering internal disagreements in some communities, stressing that such disputes should be settled amicably and internally.



According to him, violence and destruction only set communities backward and undermine collective progress. He noted that peace and security are critical to attracting investment and accelerating development in Abia North, explaining that investors are more willing to commit resources in an environment of harmony and stability.

“When there is security, peace, and harmony, it gives investors confidence to invest and develop our place. We must live peacefully as brothers,” he said.



The lawmaker emphasised that love remains the strongest bond among communities, urging residents to adhere to the teachings of Jesus Christ by promoting forgiveness, tolerance, and mutual respect. He warned that hatred and division could only stall development.



Kalu also cautioned politicians against overheating the polity in Abia State, advising political actors to exercise restraint and avoid inflammatory statements capable of threatening peace ahead of future political activities.



Describing himself as a committed democrat, the senator said he is fully aware of political developments in the state. He acknowledged reports that some clerics and community leaders had called for him to run unopposed in 2027, thanking them for the confidence reposed in him.