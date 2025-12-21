Kanem Borno commits to cultural heritage for peaceful co-existence, sustainable development in Nigeria

The Coordinator and Chairman of the Kanem Borno Cultural Summit (KBCS), Dr Hassan Boguma

The Coordinator and Chairman of the Kanem Borno Cultural Summit (KBCS), Dr Hassan Boguma, has said that the 2026 cultural submit is to retain and sustain the cultural heritages of people in the country.

Over 1,000 delegates are expected at the Summit, showcasing a global homecoming of sons and daughters of Kanem Borno from Nigeria and four other countries in West Africa.

Beyond the homecoming of people for the two-day Summit, he added that it will attract the diasporas, scholars, professionals, traditional leaders, custodians of culture, and the youths.

Boguma spoke over the weekend in Maiduguri, Borno State, while unveiling the Summit slated for January 1 and 2 in Maiduguri, the state capital.

According to the Chairman, “The summit is a deliberate strategic efforts to reconnect our people to their shared heritages,” adding that the cultural summit will also garner increased wisdom, resources, and networks for peace and stability of the Lake Chad region, comprising Cameroon, Niger, Benin, Chad and Nigeria.

He stated that the two-day summit will build on the success of the maiden edition, the second bi-annual Kanem Borno Cultural Summit that seeks to deepen conservations on identity, resilience, and responsibilities of the five-member countries.

Boguma, however, lamented that the Lake Chad Basin member countries are facing security, humanitarian, and socio-economic challenges, stating that the summit prioritises culture as a unifying force with strategic tools for peace-building, reconciliation, and the regional cooperation and integration of the five-member countries, including Benin Republic.

He added that the Kanem Borno civilisation remains one of Africa’s most enduring legalizes, renowned for inclusive governance, scholarship, trade, diplomacy, and peaceful co-existence along ethnic and cultural lines.

He said the Kanem Borno civilisation has nurtured systems that emphasised peace, tolerance, consultations, and social harmony among the various ethnic and religious groups.