Kano approves N6.9bn for critical projects

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has assured readiness for a seamless exercise for Kano State pilgrims in 2025 Hajj in Saudi Arabia

The Kano State Executive Council has approved a total sum of N6,900,915,838.99 for the execution of various critical projects and programmes aimed at improving the welfare of the people and accelerating socio-economic development across the state.

The approvals followed extensive deliberations on key governance issues affecting different sectors.

Ministry of Land

In the area of land administration and compensation, Council approved N859.2 million for the payment of compensation to owners of structures affected by the construction of a five-kilometre dualised road in Tudun Wada Local Government Area.

The project is under the supervision of the Ministry of Land and is intended to ensure fairness and smooth execution.

Ministry of Environment

To address environmental challenges and improve flood control, Council approved N358.4 million for the construction of stormwater drainage and culverts at Tudun Wuzirci in Kano Municipal Local Government Area, to be executed by the Ministry of Environment.

Ministry of Works

The Ministry of Works received the largest share of approvals due to the strategic importance of road and drainage infrastructure.

Council approved N896 million for the reconstruction of a failed multi-cell box culvert along the Kiru–Alhazawa–Bellon Koki Road in Kiru Local Government Area.

Additionally, approval was granted for the construction of the Yandodo–Mai-Allo Road in Nassarawa Local Government Area at a cost of N2.6 billion.

Council also approved N1.2 billion for the construction of a 10-cell reinforced concrete box culvert and other hydraulic structures along the Karari–Kwaimawa–Santar Komau–Badau–Dutsen Karya–Gima Road, all under the supervision of the Ministry of Works.

Steering committee on 26 entrepreneurship institutes

In furtherance of the state government’s commitment to youth empowerment and skills development, Council approved N431.6 million for the graduation ceremony and provision of empowerment kits for beneficiaries of selected Entrepreneurship Institutes across the state.

The programme will be implemented by the Steering Committee on the 26 Entrepreneurship Institutes.

Water Resources Sector

To improve access to potable water within the metropolis, Council approved N85.5 million for the extension of water pipelines within Greater Kano, specifically in Gwale Local Government Area. The project will be handled by the Ministry of Water Resources.

Education Sector

In the education sector, Council approved N285.1 million as the revised estimated total cost for the construction of storey blocks of four classrooms with offices across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

The project will be executed by the Ministry of Education to enhance learning infrastructure.

SSG Office

To strengthen transparency and accountability in public service, Council approved N157.6 million for the conduct of an anti-corruption workshop for all State Directors (Batch 3). The programme will be coordinated by the Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Policy decisions

On policy matters, the Executive Council approved the transmission of the following bills to the Kano State House of Assembly for passage into law: the Kano State Local Governments Administration Bill 2025, the Kano State Economic Planning and Development Council Bill 2025, the Kano State Education Bill 2025, and the Audu Bako College of Agriculture, Science and Technology, Dambatta Law 2025, which seeks to rename the institution.

Council also approved the implementation of the revised Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Policy and Manual for Kano State, as part of efforts to attract private sector investment.

The Kano State Government, under the leadership of His Excellency, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive development, transparency and improved service delivery across all sectors of the state