Kano govt rallies Yoruba community to sustain peaceful coexistence

The Kano State government has engaged leaders of the Yoruba community to complement its efforts in sustaining enduring peace and harmonious coexistence with other ethnic groups in the state.

The Commissioner of Information and Internal Affairs, Comrade Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, appealed on Thursday during an ethnic stakeholder engagement.

Waiya explained that the meeting was aimed at creating opportunities for the government to engage different stakeholders, groups, and organizations that can support the ongoing initiatives of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, particularly in restoring and securing the state against all forms of threats and security challenges.

Addressing the Yoruba community, led by the Oba of Yoruba in Kano, Ambassador Murtala Alimi Otisese, the commissioner expressed confidence that the long-standing relationship between the Yoruba community and the people of Kano would help jointly build a safe and secure state.

He urged people of South-West extraction to support government initiatives on developmental projects, programs, and policies aimed at improving the standard of living of residents, “irrespective of where their origins might be.”

Comrade Waiya noted, “Without adequate security and harmonious relationship, meaningful growth can barely be attained; therefore, all hands must be on deck to salvage the security sector.

“The government remains resolute in its responsibility of protecting lives and properties of whoever resides in the state and your cooperation is needed since the issue of security is a collective responsibility.”

He further appreciated the Yoruba community for honoring the invitation and assured them that more dividends would be witnessed in the area of development in Sabon Gari, alongside ongoing projects, including the reconstruction of New, Sarkin Yaki, and Zungeru roads.

Responding, the Oba of the Yoruba community in Kano, Ambassador Murtala Alimi Otisese, commended Governor Yusuf’s leadership style, noting that it is inclusive and non-discriminatory, spreading projects even to areas of residents who are not of state origin.

The Oba pledged full support to the initiative, assuring the commissioner that he would convene a stakeholder meeting among the Yoruba community to determine the best ways to support the government in achieving its security objectives.