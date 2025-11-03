Kano increases stake in KEDCO to boost energy and economic growth

The Kano State Government has approved the optimisation of its equity stake in Future Energies Africa (FEA), the core investor in the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), as part of efforts to boost energy security and drive economic expansion in the state.

The move follows the state’s participation in KEDCO’s ongoing ₦50 billion recapitalisation plan aimed at restructuring and enhancing the utility’s operational efficiency.

Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, who briefed journalists after the 33rd State Executive Council meeting held over the weekend, said the decision would enable the state to play a more strategic role in the energy sector.

Waiya explained that the expanded equity participation is intended to promote energy efficiency, improve access to electricity, and create a more conducive business environment for industrial development.

He disclosed that the council also approved ₦979 million for the installation of solar power systems at the Council Affairs Directorate and the recently rehabilitated African House in Government House, as part of efforts to diversify the state’s energy mix.

Speaking further, Special Adviser on Energy, Dr Shehu, said the state had entered into a Tri-State Energy Investment Agreement with the Governments of Katsina and Jigawa to jointly regulate and market electricity supply within the region.

He said the partnership was designed to strengthen the regional electricity market, improve power supply reliability, and boost revenue generation.

“The decision aims to give the state a stronger role in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution to enhance efficiency, accountability, and service delivery in the energy sector,” Dr Shehu said.

“It is also expected to boost economic activities, create jobs, and attract both local and foreign investments. Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s administration remains committed to transforming Kano into an energy-secure and business-friendly state that fosters innovation and industrial growth,” he added.

In a related development, Waiya announced that the council had approved the construction of 50 low-cost housing estates across 36 local government areas outside Kano metropolis to address the housing needs of low- and middle-income residents.

He said the initiative was part of the government’s strategy to close the housing gap and stimulate local economies through employment opportunities for artisans, contractors, and engineers.

“This initiative reflects Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s commitment to equitable development and his vision to ensure every part of the state benefits from sustainable infrastructure,” a statement from the Kano government read.