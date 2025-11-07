Kanu writes Trump, seeks probe into alleged killings in S’East

Ahead of today’s crucial hearing, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has written to the United States President, Donald Trump, urging him to initiate an independent investigation into what he described as the “killings of Christians and Igbo people” in the South-East region of the country.

In a letter dated November 6, 2025, and transmitted through his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, to the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, Kanu, who is in custody at the Department of State Services (DSS), appealed to Trump to act on his recent statement that the U.S. was “prepared to act militarily and cut aid if Nigeria fails to protect its Christian population.”

According to the letter, Kanu called on Trump to “launch a U.S.-led independent inquiry into the situation of Judeo-Christians in Eastern Nigeria, with full access to relevant evidence and survivor testimonies.”

The letter reads: “I extend warm greetings to you in the name of the Judeo-Christian faith and values we both hold dear. Your bold declaration on October 31, 2025, that the United States is ‘prepared to act’ militarily and cut aid if Nigeria fails to protect its Christian population ignited hope in the hearts of millions who have been abandoned by the world.”

Kanu told the U.S. President that Christians in Nigeria were facing difficult circumstances, urging that international attention should be paid to the issue.

“You have seen the truth: Christians in Nigeria face an existential threat. I write to you now to reveal that this challenge affects the Igbo heartland, where Judeo-Christians continue to suffer hardship.”

The IPOB leader cited historical incidents and reports by international human rights groups as part of his appeal for external review. It added: “Amnesty International (2016) reported at least 150 peaceful Christian worshippers killed, bodies dumped in rivers. UN Special Rapporteur, Agnès Callamard, confirmed that at least 60 people were killed and over 70 were injured in St. Edmund’s Catholic Church during prayers.

“This was not a clash. It was a massacre of worshippers commemorating their fallen. In Aba, 22 were killed on-site, and 13 bodies were exhumed from a borrow pit.”

Children were executed for singing ‘Sweet Jesus.’”

MEANWHILE, the American Veterans of Igbo Descent (AVID) has condemned what it described as a “continuing judicial travesty” in the ongoing trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, before Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

AVID, in a statement issued yesterday and signed by its President, Dr Sylvester Onyia, expressed “grave concern and total condemnation” over what it called the erosion of constitutional and judicial standards in Kanu’s case.

The statement alleged that the trial lacked a legal foundation and violated both domestic and international principles of fair hearing.

“Nigeria’s 1999 Constitution (as amended) is clear under Section 36(12) that no person shall be tried for any criminal offence unless that offence and its penalty are a written law,” the group stated.

“This is a non-derogable constitutional safeguard, a cornerstone of due process, and a measure of any civilised nation’s commitment to justice.”