Katsina to host Muslims for Sheikh Nyass Maulud

Followers of Tijaniyya Islamic Sect across 15 countries from the West and North Africa are expected to converge on Katsina for the 40th Sheikh Ibrahim Nyass Maulud.

The Chairman of the Main Organising Committee, Sheikh Muhammad Hadi-Balarabe, disclosed at a press briefing, yesterday in Katsina. Hadi-Balarabe explained that the Maulud was organised by the national body of “Majma’u Ahbab Sheikh Ibrahim Nyass”, with the theme: “Life of Sheikh Ibrahim Nyass, His Works and Contributions to Islam”.

He said that the event, scheduled to hold on January 17, would host about four million people across 15 countries from the West and North Africa.

According to him, it was first hosted in 2002, 2016 and currently in 2026, adding that the event is mainly organised to remember the contributions made by the scholar when he was alive.

The chairman, who recalled that Sheikh Nyass was born in 1900 in Senegal, died in 1975, after making immense contributions to the progress of the Islamic religion in the world.

He revealed that Sheikh Nyass loved the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), and adhered to his teachings, “that is why followers of Tijaniyya loved him so much.