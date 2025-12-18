Kebbi govt downplays insecurity, assures investors of stable environment

Kebbi State Government has dismissed concerns that insecurity could hinder investment in the state

The Kebbi State Government has dismissed concerns that insecurity could hinder investment in the state and has assured investors of a stable environment backed by strong regulatory frameworks and institutional support.

The Director-General of the Kebbi State Investment Promotion Agency (KIPA), Dr. Mohamed Kamba, made the assurance at a pre-investment summit with investors, describing the meeting as critical to the state’s industrial and economic development.

Dr. Kamba said insecurity was a global challenge and should not be exaggerated in the Nigerian context, stressing that Kebbi State remains conducive to business.

“In Nigeria, we do not have people being killed in malls, offices or stores. Some of the biggest companies in West Africa are operating successfully in the state,” he said.

According to him, many investors already regard Kebbi as a “goldmine,” adding that existing security challenges are not significant enough to slow down economic growth or deter investment.

He identified Kebbi’s robust regulatory environment, clear policies and strong institutional capacity as the state’s major selling points to investors.

Dr. Kamba disclosed that KIPA had screened 22 investment proposals across key sectors, including energy, agriculture, mining, transport and logistics, ahead of the Kebbi Investment Summit scheduled for February 11, 2026.

He explained that the pre-summit engagement was aimed at interacting with investors early to ensure projects reach financial close before the main summit.

While declining to disclose the expected volume or value of investments, he said investors had already made notable commitments, particularly in the energy and agriculture sectors.

Dr. Kamba also highlighted Kebbi State’s strategic location, noting that it is the closest state in northern Nigeria to the West African market, with some border points located less than a kilometre from neighbouring countries.

He said investing in transport and logistics infrastructure in Kebbi would be critical to Nigeria’s successful participation in the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

Also speaking, the Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer of Carlot Energy Limited, Engineer Lawrence Osakwe, said the company was exploring renewable energy investments in Kebbi State.

Osakwe said Carlot Energy plans to deploy mini-grid solutions to provide affordable, sustainable power to communities and industrial hubs, citing Kebbi’s relative peace and stability as key factors in its interest.

The CEO Fused Vision Ltd, Michael Oladeji, said they see Kebbi State as a land of opportunities, and they are willing to invest in renewable energy as well as digital infrastructures.

A board member of the Kebbi State Investment Agency, Abass Jega, disclosed that the state has one of the largest mineral deposits, including natural oil and gas and gold, and announced a company’s plan to establish a gold refinery in the state.

He said, “Increased investment is one of the powerful weapons to neutralise banditry in the state. Many of the young people involved in banditry are because of joblessness and hunger, but when they are engaged, they will shun evil vices.”