Kebbi secures $200m, N220b investments in energy, agriculture sectors

Kebbi State government has secured five investments worth over $200 million and another N220 billion in renewable energy, electric vehicles, agricultural research, and agro-industrial hubs.

The investments were secured through the Kebbi State Investment Promotion Agency (KSIPA). KSIPA’s Director-General, Dr Kabir Mohammed Kamba, in a statement, disclosed that an energy firm, Fused Vision, was rolling out a 100MW off-grid solar power plant valued at $120 million, representing one of the largest such projects by a subnational entity in the country.

The initiative, according to him, is targeted at bridging energy shortages in underserved areas, boosting manufacturing and agro-processing, while advancing the state’s role in Nigeria’s energy transition.

In addition, he said Karlot Energy was deploying off-grid solar systems to capitalise on Kebbi’s high solar potential and investor-friendly policies. In the area of transportation, Kamba stated that We Can Electric Cars have received approval for deployment to promote a sustainable mode of transportation on urban and rural routes amid global green shifts.

He added that in the agricultural sector, Taw Research Limited was also setting up an agriculture-focused innovation centre to enhance productivity through technology adaptation.

Also, Think-Lab Group, with an investment of N220 billion, was setting up its flagship Kebbi Agro Food Industrial Hub (KAFIH) to provide a full agro-value chain — from farming and processing to logistics and markets — linking smallholder farmers to commercial outlets. The DG further commended the deals, describing them as proof of Kebbi’s edge in agriculture, energy infrastructure, and investment support.