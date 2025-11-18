Kebbi, Zamfara Attacks: This is not the Nigeria we should accept, says Obi

Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has condemned the latest attacks in Kebbi and Zamfara states, describing the repeated violence across parts of the country as “devastating and unacceptable losses.”

Yesterday, gunmen reportedly attacked the Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS) Maga in Danko/Wasagu LGA of Kebbi State.

In a statement, Nafi’u Abubakar Kotarkoshi, spokesperson of the Kebbi police command, said the assailants abducted 25 students during the attack.

In Zamfara, it was also reported that no fewer than three persons were killed and 64 others abducted at Fegin Baza village in the Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

Reacting to this, Obi, in a statement shared Tuesday on X, said his “heart is heavy in faraway Monaco as I receive the heartbreaking news.”

Obi noted that entire communities are now living in fear while schools, meant to be safe spaces, have become vulnerable targets for terrorists.

Obi added these tragedies underscore a worsening security situation that Nigeria must not accept as normal, noting that, “this is not the Nigeria we should accept.”

He then called on all levels of government to urgently intensify security efforts, overhaul the nation’s security architecture, and ensure the safe rescue of the abducted schoolgirls and other victims.

Obi added that Nigerian children must never be left at the mercy of terrorists.

He stated, “My deepest sympathies go to the government and people of Kebbi and Zamfara States, the parents and families of the abducted girls, and all those affected by this tragedy.

“Entire communities are living in fear; schools—safe havens for learning—are now vulnerable targets. Families are being torn apart, and innocent lives are being destroyed. This is not the Nigeria we should accept.

“At this difficult time, we must strengthen our resolve to secure every part of our nation. I call on the government at all levels to urgently intensify security efforts, overhaul our security architecture, ensure the safe rescue of the abducted girls, and prevent further attacks on our schools and communities. Our children must never be left at the mercy of terrorists.

“May the soul of the staff member who lost his life rest in peace, and may God comfort the bereaved families and grant them the strength to bear these unimaginable losses.

“I pray for the safe return of the abducted girls and for healing and protection for every affected family. May God guide our security agencies as they work tirelessly to bring them home.”