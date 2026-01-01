Kefas pledges govt presence in all Taraba communities

By Great Ozozoyin

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has assured residents that every community in the state, regardless of how remote, will feel the presence of his administration.

The governor gave the assurance during his New Year broadcast on Thursday, where he praised the resilience of the Taraba people, noting that while many parts of the country are grappling with uncertainty, the state has remained peaceful, united and forward-looking.

According to him, the sustained peace in the state is a result of collective restraint, shared responsibility and a strong commitment to the rule of law by both the government and the people.

Governor Kefas said 2026 will be dedicated to eliminating ungoverned spaces, expanding development initiatives across all communities, and strengthening grassroots participation in governance.

“Governance must not be distant. Every community, no matter how remote, will feel the presence of government,” he said.

Describing 2026 as a year of “peace with strength, progress with purpose, and prosperity with inclusion,” the governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to justice, security and equitable development.

He stressed that his government would leave no community behind, adding that efforts would continue to build a Taraba State that is safe, productive, united and respected.

Concluding his address with a message of unity and optimism, he urged residents to move forward together towards a brighter future for the state and the country at large.