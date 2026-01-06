Kidnappers kill victim, hold brother in Edo

Kidnappers who abducted two brothers on January 2 at their residence on City Pride Road, Igbira Camp, Auchi, Estako West LGA of Edo State, have killed the younger among the siblings.

Father of the deceased, Tahir Momoh, confirmed his son, Abu Momoh’s death on Monday. He noted that the corpse was discovered on Monday morning and he has been buried the same day according to Islamic rites.

The elder brother, Ibrahim, a medical doctor, is still being held by the kidnappers. He was abducted alongside his brother while they were trying to enter their compound before they were taken into the bush. Ibrahim is currently undergoing his housemanship at the Edo State Teaching Hospital, Auchi.