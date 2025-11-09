KingDiego Ikechukwu addresses feud with fellow streamer

Popular TikTok personality KingDiego Ikechukwu, also known as Robert Benjamin Ikechukwu, has opened up about his rise on the platform and the fallout with another well-known streamer.

In an interview, the creator, known as KingDiego18 on TikTok, recounted how he transitioned from posting comedy and dance clips “just to make people laugh” to becoming one of the most recognisable figures in TikTok Live Box Battles from late 2024.

He said he joined the battles because he enjoyed the competitive atmosphere and supporting other users. His early popularity, he noted, came from his generosity and energetic participation.

“Everyone on TikTok knows me as KingDiego Ikechukwu. When I first came on TikTok, I didn’t know what I was doing. I just came to connect and support people as much as I could,” he said. “I like helping people and making an impact. My mum always told me it’s good to give hope.”

Ikechukwu said his follower count grew from about 2,000 to more than 32,000 within a year, adding that he became a record-breaking champion, winning 15 battles between January and March 2025.

He also claimed to be one of the biggest financial supporters of top streamer King Kali (also known as TikTok King), saying he spent “over $80,000” while supporting him and serving as a moderator.

According to him, tensions began after he introduced fellow content creator Peller to King Kali for what was intended to be a friendly match. The situation reportedly escalated into a competitive rivalry, leading to misunderstanding between the camps.

Ikechukwu said he remained loyal to Peller because he believed the content creator offered genuine friendship.

“Peller never asked for anything. He showed me brotherhood. My loyalty to Peller was instant,” he said. “But with King Kali, the support was only valued because I was gifting. When I stood with Peller, I was attacked online, but I didn’t regret it.”

Despite the fallout, Ikechukwu said his motivation remains rooted in positivity and community building.

“I came to TikTok to connect, help people and make an impact. That’s still who I am,” he said.

He also announced recent collaborations with top Nigerian creators, including Sabinus, during a TikTok Live Box Battle on October 26. He is scheduled to feature in a major official TikTok match with streamer Samskid on November 23.