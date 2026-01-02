Kogi domesticates new federal tax laws 

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has signed into law two key revenue bills, aligning with the Federal Government’s new tax reforms.



They include the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service (Establishment) Law, 2025, and Kogi State Taxes and Levies (Approved List for Collection) Law, 2025.



In a statement in Lokoja yesterday, the governor said: “This move is expected to boost state revenue, enhance transparency, and promote economic growth.



“Other benefits of the new laws include exemptions for low-income earners: Individuals earning below N800,000 annually are exempt from tax, increased investment: Simplified tax processes and reduced compliance costs will attract businesses.”

He explained that the laws are technology-driven and efficient through digitalised tax administration, thus reducing human interference and promoting accountability.



“The new tax laws aim to support structural reset, drive harmonisation, and protect dignity, rather than raise tax obligations,” the governor added.



Kogi now emerges as the first state in the country to domesticate the new federal tax laws.