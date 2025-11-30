Kogi hunts assailants after church abduction as SWAGA chair defends Tinubu

The Kogi State government has intensified operations following the abduction of the pastor, his wife, and several congregants from the Cherubim and Seraphim Church in Ejiba, Yagba West Local Government Area.

The attack occurred during Sunday service, prompting the state to deploy conventional and local security networks to pursue the perpetrators.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, confirmed that Governor Usman Ododo is coordinating the response.

“The authorities of Yagba West Local Government Council are working hard with the security agencies to ensure those kidnapped are rescued alive. The perpetrators already know that Kogi will do everything possible to secure every one of its citizens abducted,” he said.

Fanwo also urged residents to report suspicious activities and advised worship centres in vulnerable areas to reconsider holding services until the security situation improves.

Meanwhile, in Lagos, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, National Chairman of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) and Chairman of the Board of the Nigeria Ports Authority, addressed broader concerns over security across the country. Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria, he attributed the renewed attacks to “saboteurs and enemies” seeking to exploit the situation for political ends, while affirming the administration’s commitment to restoring stability.

“What we have now is orchestrated by some enemies of government who think they can take advantage of our problems to advance their own political interests,” Adeyeye said.

He highlighted President Bola Tinubu’s swift response, including a security emergency declaration and approval for the recruitment of additional personnel, as evidence of decisive leadership.

Adeyeye added, “Criminality has been with us since the foundation of the world. What we are saying is that we must reduce it to the barest minimum so that people can live peaceful lives. The government is taking steps.” He cited Tinubu’s track record as Lagos governor and as president as assurance of his ability to address national security challenges, and expressed optimism that the measures in place would eventually stabilise the country.

The Kogi government continues its manhunt, coordinating with security agencies to secure the safe return of the abducted church members, while the federal administration maintains that national security reforms are ongoing to counter such incidents.