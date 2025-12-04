Kogi LG chairman declares dusk-to-dawn curfew, restricts religious gatherings

The authority in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State has declared a dusk-to-dawn curfew in all 11 wards of the local government.

The curfew is expected to commence from 7:00 pm to 6:00 am, effective from December 2, 2025, until further notice.

The LGA also declared 24-hour security surveillance and patrol in the communities with instructions for worshippers to restrict religious gatherings in view of the prevailing security situation across the country.

Chairman of the local government, Hon. Edibo Peter Mark, announced the curfew in a statement on Wednesday.

The Guardian reports that the prevailing security threats in the LGA are not unconnected to security threats at the local government’s borders and to the need to curb the influx of suspicious visitors. This is in addition to internal security threats arising from the contestation for elective positions in the wards following the sales of nomination forms for the next local government election in the state.

The statement noted that the curfew was part of urgent security measures to safeguard lives and property across the LGA.

Hon Mark therefore ordered that intensive stop-and-search operations will be carried out at all border points of the LGA, with Joint Task Force personnel deployed on full patrol.

He said, “All public gatherings, including Moulud, Christian vigils, and similar programs, are suspended.

“Festival fireworks have been banned, while Sunday services and mosque prayers must be conducted briefly and concluded swiftly.”

The chairman, however, assured residents that security operatives will maintain 24-hour patrols throughout the festive period to ensure peace and stability.

He called on residents to comply with this executive order and cooperate with security agencies for the overall safety of the local government.

In other news, troops of the 12 Brigade Nigerian Army, Lokoja, have confirmed the successful rescue of six kidnapped victims of Ejiba community in Yagba East Local Government of Kogi State.

The Guardian reports that gunmen suspected to be bandits last Sunday abducted worshippers at a Cherubim and Seraphim church, including the pastor of the church and his wife.

In a statement in Lokoja, the Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations,12 Brigade Nigerian Army, Lt. Hassan Abdullahi, on Tuesday, said, “In the ongoing onslaught against banditry and kidnapping across Kogi State, troops of 12 Brigade Nigerian Army have recorded another operational success with the rescue of six kidnapped victims during a coordinated search and rescue mission conducted within the Ejiba and Saminaka Forest axis spanning Yagba East and Yagba West Local Government Areas.

“The operation forms part of ongoing efforts to eliminate criminal activities and enhance security across the region.

“The operation which followed intensified air and ground offensives by troops and supported by the Nigeria Police helicopter yielded positive results when troops deployed at Patrol Base Ejiba in Yagba West intercepted the kidnap victims.

“The rescued persons were found in a stable condition and confirmed to have been released by the bandits owing to the sustained pressure mounted by troops during the joint operations.

“While five of the rescued individuals have since undergone debriefing and were reunited with their families in Egbe and Ejiba communities of Yagba West Local Government Area, the sixth victim is currently receiving medical attention due to his condition at the point of rescue”.