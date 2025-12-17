KWACCIMA accuses Kwara govt of sabotaging 12th trade fair

The Kwara State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KWACCIMA) has faulted the absence of the state government, its agencies and the 16 local governments at the just-held 12th Kwara Trade Fair, describing it as a deliberate move to frustrate the body.

KWACCIMA alleged that the state government withdrew its support for the organisation and participation in the fair despite its initial interest to participate in order “to frustrate its success”.

The Chairman of the Organising Committee, Alhaji Hassan Ibrahim Sani, made the allegation on Monday at the closing ceremony of the fair while recapping the general overview of the event.

He described the state government’s attitude as a deliberate and well-orchestrated plan to undermine the annual fair.

Sani said that the absence of the state government and its agencies, alongside the non-participation of all the 16 local government councils, adversely affected the success of the trade fair, leading to low visitor turnout that eventually reduced patronage for exhibitors.

According to him, the situation discouraged foreign participation, as some member countries of the D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation, which had earlier expressed interest, withdrew after receiving “zero signal” of support from the state government that ought to formally receive them.

“The 12th Kwara Trade Fair, like the 11th edition held in December 2024, was not without serious challenges.

“These challenges were caused by the withdrawal of support and collaboration by the Kwara State Government, non-participation of its agencies, and the absence of all the 16 local government councils. This experience drastically reduced the influx of visitors and negatively impacted expected patronage,” Sani said.

Despite the setbacks, he added that the fair, themed “Empowering Local Entrepreneurs for Global Competitiveness”, once again demonstrated its relevance as a platform for trade, innovation and economic development in the state.

He noted that exhibitors from diverse sectors, including agro-processing, manufacturing, automotive, renewable energy, technology, fashion, beauty and medical services, showcased products and innovations capable of competing in local and international markets.

The KWACCIMA chairman also commended the participation of federal agencies like the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) and the Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), as well as the support of security agencies, private sector partners, trade associations and service providers.

While acknowledging the challenges, Sani said the Chamber would not relent in its commitment to sustaining the trade fair, adding that future editions would rely more on private sector collaboration.

“We will work towards surpassing these hurdles and organise better, stronger and more befitting private sector–driven trade fairs in subsequent editions,” he said.

He added that feedback from exhibitors and participants would be used to improve future fairs, particularly in the areas of publicity, infrastructure, logistics and exhibitor support.

Sani described the successful conclusion of the 12th Kwara Trade Fair as a testament to the resilience and dedication of organisers and stakeholders, stressing that the fair had strengthened business relationships and contributed to economic development despite institutional setbacks.