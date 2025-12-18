Kwara Assembly suspends lawmaker for contempt, breach of privilege

The Kwara State House of Assembly has suspended Hon. Saba Yisa Gideon from the Edu State Constituency for three months for allegedly recording a meeting process and sharing the audio “with an unauthorised person”.

The alleged lawmaker, however, admitted to committing the offence during the debates on the matter.

The leader of the House, Hon. Abdulkadir Magaji, moved the motion for his suspension without notice, citing Order 4, Rule 14 of the House’s privileges rules and Section 14(2) of the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act 2017.

Members who contributed to the debate included Hon. Ganiyu Folabi Salaudeen, representing Omupo State Constituency; Hon. Musa Kareem of Patigi Constituency; Hon. Owolabi Rasaq of Shaare Oke Ode Constituency; Hon. Abdullahi Halidu Danbaba of Kaiama/Kemanji/Wajibe Constituency; and Hon. Oniboki Yunusa of Afon Constituency.

In the resolution, the House said the unauthorised recording “is capable of bringing the legislative institution to disrepute” and that Gideon’s actions amount to contempt and a breach of privilege.

All efforts to reach the embattled lawmaker were abortive, as none of his mobile contacts went through.

Meanwhile, Gideon has been ordered to write a formal apology to the House within the suspension period, while his suspension takes effect immediately.