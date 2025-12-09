Kwara Central’s lawmaker, Sen Mustapha, awards N300m scholarships to varsity students

THE Senator, representing Kwara Central Senatorial District, Mallam Saliu Mustapha has splashed a scholarship award of N300 million on 300 indigent but brilliant students of his district.

The gesture, according to Mustapha being an improvement on last year event when the Senator facilitated a sum of N200 million worth of scholarships for the students of the District, would reduce the illiteracy level in the area and boost the competences of their youths in Western Education.

The Senator said yesterday in Ilorin, the state capital that, investment in personnel development would for long be sustained as one of his legacies as a law maker adding that high educational society would never breed banditry and other social . menace threatening the peace of the nation.

He noted, “this initiative by me and to my knowledge is the first of its kind in the state. Some of my aims is to use it to break the financial barrier bedeviling our society and to promote smooth access to quality higher education among brilliant but less privileged children in my District and beyond.

“The annual scholarship programme we launched last year with 200 beneficiaries, has now expanded its reach, under my unrelenting commitment to human capital development and youth empowerment.”

The Chairman of the Scholarship Committee, Prof. Binta Sulyman, announced prompt payment of tuition fees to the beneficiaries in compliance with the rules and regulations of the designated higher institutions.

She emphasized that the scheme is strictly merit-based, stating that every recipient scored 250 and above in the JAMB UTME, and all were selected from across the four Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Kwara Central, representing the District. These are; Ilorin-West, Ilorin-East, Ilorin -South and Asa LGAs.

According to her, the scholarship would cover the tuition fees of the recipients from first year to final year, but with a caveat that such tertiary institutions must be based in Kwara state.

“The goal is to create equal opportunities. These students have shown academic excellence, and we are determined to ensure that dearth of finances do not hinder their dreams,” Prof. Sulyman said.

She urged the beneficiaries to remain focused, excel academically, and justify the investment made in their future.

The Secretary of the Committee, Comrade Yakub Ishowo, disclosed that the beneficiaries are already students of institutions such as the University of Ilorin, Kwara State University, Malete, Kwara State University of Education, Ilorin and the University of Offa.

Besides, Ishowo added that a monitoring framework has been established to track their academic performances throughout their studies.

Some of the parents of the beneficiaries at the epoch making event, praised Senator Mustapha for the gesture, describing it as a life-changing intervention that would ease their economic burden on the educational pursuits of their children.

According to Sheikh Usman AbdulRahman Yasin, who spoke on behalf of the parents,many families would not have been able to afford university tuitions due to the prevailing global economic recession.

“We pray for divine guidance and blessings upon Senator Mustapha for remembering the less privileged. This scholarship has brought relief to our homes,” the Islamic scholar said.

Besides, he commended the merit-driven selection process, noting that it rewarded hard work and renewed a brighter hope across the community.

Representing the beneficiaries, Amirah Suleiman and AbdulAzeem Muhammed expressed joy and appreciation to the Senator promising not to disappoint the Senator or their families while living out the scholarships.

They said the opportunity would go a long way shaping their future.