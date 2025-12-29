Kwara gov orders police to fish out attackers of protesters

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has ordered the police to fish out the attackers of women protesters at the Kwara State Government house.

A viral video showed some hoodlums attacking women protesters near the under-construction Government House gate over the weekend.

Reacting via a post on his official X account, Governor AbdulRazaq, said he is enraged at the footage because: “Peaceful protest is a democratic right. Assault on protesters is unacceptable, and that should never have happened.

“The protesters were within their right to express their views. Our principles for the past six years encapsulate decency and respect for democracy, liberty, and order.

“I, therefore, distance myself from the incident as it does not represent our views as a government. I have requested the police to fish out the attackers and bring them to account.”

AbdulRazaq added that the Kwara State Government is clearly not resting on strengthening security, as such, he personally led the passing out parade of armed forest guards over the weekend.

“Just on Saturday, December 27, I personally led the passing out parade of armed forest guards whose mandate includes flushing out kidnappers and terrorists from our forests, among other investments, to secure our communities,” the governor said.

“We are launching offensive on the criminals. We urge for understanding and support in the campaign against banditry and terrorism of any kind.”

Earlier on Monday, the former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) and human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, condemned the attack on women and children who staged a peaceful protest at the Kwara State Government House over rising cases of kidnapping and insecurity in their community.

A viral video circulating on social media shows women protesters being harassed and flogged by suspected hired thugs while officers of the Nigeria Police Force were present at the scene.

The footage indicates that the police officers neither intervened nor offered protection to the protesters during the attack.

Reacting in a post on his official X handle on Monday, Sowore described the incident as “one of the most despicable scenes” he had ever witnessed at a seat of government.

“It is especially disturbing that uniformed Nigeria Police officers stood by and watched as helpless women protesters were beaten, harassed, and humiliated in broad daylight,” he stated.

He also accused the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRazaq, of intolerance and high-handedness, alleging that the attack was either sanctioned or tacitly permitted by the state authorities.

“This descent into violence against women and children is unacceptable in any democracy,” Sowore added.

In the video, the women protesters, speaking in Yoruba language, were seen crying and pleading with the government to intervene in the worsening security situation in their community. They lamented repeated kidnappings affecting residents, including children and husbands.

“They have kidnapped every one of us, both young and old. We are paupers; we have no money, and there is absolutely nothing they can get from us. We are begging the public to come to our rescue. Please help us from these kidnappers. They keep abducting our children and husbands,” one of the women cried.

Sowore further called on the Nigeria Police Force to immediately identify and sanction the officers who failed in their constitutional duty to protect lives and property.

“The Nigeria Police Force must immediately identify and sanction the officers who abdicated their duty. The thugs who carried out this assault must be arrested, prosecuted without delay, and brought to justice. Anything short of this will confirm official complicity,” he said.