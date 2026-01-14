Kwara group, ADC disagree over AbdulRazaq’s secret funding of party

A group has accused Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, of secretly funding the state’s African Democratic Congress (ADC).The Kwara North Development Commission (KNDC) said the governor’s alleged funding of the ADC has been strengthening the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.



The group, yesterday, alleged that all the poise of the ADC in the state is being sustained and maintained by the governor and his agents.

According to the group, it has not been found on record that the party has at any point in time criticised Governor AbdulRazaq’s government or style “for the obvious reasons.”



In a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday and jointly signed by its President, Abdullahi Mansuma, and Publicity Secretary, Hajia Zainabu Seko, and shared with our correspondent, the group alleged that the governor was engaging in anti-party activities by covertly supporting and funding the ADC while publicly leading the All Progressives Congress (APC).

But the party leadership has denied the claim. A chieftain and former Nigerian Ambassador to Japan, Professor Isa Gana, described the insinuations as a blatant lie.



“As one of the stakeholders in the Kwara North senatorial district of the state, I am not aware of such a Kwara North Development Commission that was raising such an allegation against our party.”



Gana, a former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, queried, asking how Governor Abdulrazaq could be funding ADC, which is out to wrestle power from his party, the APC?