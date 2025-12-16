Ladigbolu Grammar School 1975 set reunites in Ibadan, donates to alma mater

The Old Students Association of Ladigbolu Grammar School, Oyo, 1975 set, at the weekend, held a reunion in Ibadan, 50 years after leaving the school, with members reflecting on their journey and contributing to the development of their alma mater.

President General of the association and a former Principal of the school, Pastor (Mrs) Funmilayo Ojoawo, who spoke at the event, commended the 1975 set for their significant contributions to the growth and improvement of the school.

She listed the group’s interventions to include donation of 26 bundles of roofing sheets for the renovation of the Home Economics and Typing Pool Block, provision of furniture for the school’s library, and donation of books to the library by a member of the set and a retired librarian of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Dr Belau Gbadamosi.

She expressed appreciation to the group for the support she received, both as the first old student of the school to be appointed Principal and as the first female President General of the association.

Ojoawo also thanked Akin Olawoyin, a retired teacher who taught the set Mathematics and Physics, for attending the reunion.

Meanwhile, prayers were offered for the repose of the souls of deceased members of the 1975 set, as well as for long life, sound health and prosperity for surviving members.