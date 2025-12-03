Lagos 2026 ‘shared prosperity’ budget scales through second reading at Assembly

House members call for security, road funding boost

The Lagos State 2026 Appropriation Bill, presented last week by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has been deliberated upon and it passed second reading on the floor of the state’s House of Assembly, with the lawmakers insisting on strict scrutiny of the proposal.

The budget, themed “Budget of Shared Prosperity,” is anchored on four strategic pillars: poverty eradication, a people-centred approach, enhanced infrastructure, and effective governance, targeted at building a safer and more prosperous Lagos State.

Chairman of the House Committee on Economic Planning and Budget, Sa’ad Olumoh, while giving an overview of the fiscal plan, said the 2026 proposal was crafted to build on the achievements of the current administration since 2019.

According to him, “this budget will take care of all ongoing projects such that none of them will be moved to the next administration.” He, however, urged the Assembly members to interrogate the proposals of all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) before forwarding them to the committee.

The Majority Leader, Noheem Adams, who praised the House leadership, saying the budget reflects the state’s growing administrative competence, noted that governments that channel significant resources toward capital expenditure often demonstrate responsibility and long-term vision.

“If well implemented, this budget will further strengthen Lagos’ economy,” he said.

However, the deliberation was not without reservations as Ajomale Oladipo raised concerns regarding the potential impact of the new tax reforms on budget performance, particularly in light of the state’s recent growth in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to 70 per cent.

Desmond Elliot described the financial plan as one that “speaks to the needs of Lagos residents.” He urged the legislature to prioritise inner-road upgrades across local communities and also called for stronger environmental sanitation measures.

Osafile Foluke appealed for higher allocations to the security sector in view of emerging threats within Lagos and across the country. Bonu Solomon highlighted the revenue potential of tourism and infrastructure, urging the state to intensify investments in those sectors to further expand its internally generated revenue.

Following the extensive deliberation, the appropriation bill was committed to the House Committee on Economic Planning and Budget for further legislative action. The committee has been directed to report its findings within five weeks.