Lagos agency calls for vigilance, responsibility during Yuletide

Lagos State AIDS Control Agency (LSACA) has urged residents of the state to prioritise vigilance and responsible behaviour during the Yuletide season, as social activities and travel peak across the state.

In a statement by the Public Affairs Unit of the agency, the Chief Executive Officer, Dr Folakemi Animashaun, emphasised the need for safe choices that protect individuals, families, and communities from preventable health risks, including Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Animashaun stated that celebrations often come with increased social interactions, which make personal responsibility and informed decisions more critical than ever, emphasising that prevention remains the most effective tool in curbing the spread of HIV. She, therefore, encouraged residents to practise safer sex, avoid risky behaviours, and make use of available health services across the state.

“The Yuletide should be a season of joy, not regret. Every Lagos resident has a role to play in protecting their health and that of others,” the statement noted. Animashaun stressed that stigma remains a major barrier to HIV prevention, testing, and treatment.

“The Yuletide is a season of love, unity, and reflection. We must consciously extend this love to people living with HIV by rejecting stigma and discrimination in all its forms. HIV is not a moral failing; it is a health condition, and with proper treatment, people living with the virus can live long, healthy, and productive lives,” she said.

She, however, reiterated that free HIV testing and counselling services are available at designated public health facilities across the state, assuring residents of confidentiality, professionalism, and accessibility, stressing that knowing one’s HIV status is a vital step toward prevention and early care.

The Chief Executive Officer called on parents, community leaders, faith-based organisations, and youth groups to continue promoting positive values, accurate information, and stigma-free conversations around HIV prevention.