Lagos Assembly confirms Sanwo-Olu’s nominee as STF BoT chair

Unveils service charter to boost transparency, public trust

Lagos State House of Assembly has confirmed Mr Enitan Oshodi as Chairman of the State Trust Fund (STF) Board of Trustees (BoT), following his nomination by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

In a move to redefine the interface between the legislature and the electorate, the Assembly also launched its official Service Delivery Charter.

The confirmation followed the presentation of a screening report by the Chairman of the ad-hoc Committee, Fatai Mojeed, who led the exercise in line with Sections 106 and 192 of the 1999 Constitution.

According to the report, the committee assessed the nominee based on the documentation of his credentials, personal appearance, performance and overall presentation during the screening.

Members of the Assembly also raised questions, to which Oshodi responded satisfactorily. Mojeed noted that the committee reviewed previous nominations to the position and found Oshodi suitable and qualified for the role.

Consequently, the committee unanimously recommended that he be approved as chairman of the BoT. The speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, therefore, directed the clerk, Olalekan Onafeko, to send the resolution of the House to the governor.

The document, unveiled at the Assembly Complex on Wednesday, is being positioned as a social contract designed to enhance institutional transparency and streamline public engagement.

The Service Delivery Charter, championed by the Speaker, marks a significant shift towards formalised accountability within the state’s legislative arm.

Officials described the charter as a roadmap that outlines the rights of citizens and the responsibilities of the Assembly staff, effectively setting a benchmark for parliamentary service across the continent.

Speaking at the Lateef Jakande Auditorium, Onafeko characterised the document as more than just a formal manual.

“We are gathered here as partners and stakeholders in the remarkable progress of this great institution,” Onafeko told the audience of lawmakers, civil servants and other stakeholders.

“Our unwavering commitment remains to deliver qualitative and efficient service to the good people of Lagos State through our legislative responsibilities.”

Onafeko further described the charter as a binding guide for staff, regardless of their rank, stating that it dictates “how, when, and what quality of service” must be provided to every visitor and constituent.

The Head of the Service Delivery Unit, Mrs Uzezi Saka-Shenayon, emphasised that the charter provides a framework for the public to actively monitor and evaluate the Assembly’s performance.