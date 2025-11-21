Lagos Assembly passes ‘University of Medicine’ Bill to strengthen healthcare sector

Calls for celebration of men

Lagos State House of Assembly has successfully passed into law the ‘University of Medicine and Health Sciences Bill’ after the third reading yesterday, November 20, 2025.

This landmark law is a crucial step in strengthening the nation’s healthcare sector by addressing the critical shortage of medical professionals and boosting indigenous research capabilities.

Members of the House, including Adams Noheem, Mojeed Fatai and Richard Kasunmu, among others, presided over the final stages of the bill, which will now be transmitted to the governor for assent.

The proceedings were also overshadowed by reports of rampant insecurity across the country.

The lawmakers, therefore, called for urgent government action on a series of recent and horrific incidents, performing a one-minute silence for the departed.

The Speaker, Dr Mudasiru Obasa, expressed profound shock and sorrow over the recent killing of an army general, an incident widely seen as an alarming escalation of violence targeting high-ranking officials.

The lawmakers noted the disturbing rise in abductions, specifically the recent kidnapping of schoolgirls in Kebbi State, urging the state government and security agencies to ensure the rescue and safe return of the children.

However, the House took time to commemorate International Men’s Day and International Children’s Day, both falling on the same date.

A lawmaker representing Lagos Island Constituency, Omolara Olumegbon, initiated the celebration, calling for men and boys to be honoured for their dedication.

She commended men for staying strong, saying: “Our aim is to celebrate men, take care of them for making life easy for women.”

Aro Moshood, who expressed concern that men are not being remembered on this day, stressed that men must take the lead in celebrating themselves.

Stephen Ogundipe echoed this sentiment, lamenting that most times our children don’t recognise our roles in their lives and called on the House to consider a formal law to ensure that the role of men is perpetually celebrated.

The Speaker, in his final remark, described a man as a leader, truthful, and responsible.

“A good man is not by money or wealth, it is one who does the right things,” he stated.