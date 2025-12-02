Lagos Baba Adinni urges unity, loyalty to Tinubu at Raabitah Eko 2025

The Baba Adinni, Bashorun Sikiru Alabi-Macfoy, has called for Muslim unity and unwavering loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking during the ‘Raabitah Eko 2025’ conference, organised by the League of Imams and Alfas in Yoruba Land, Baba Adinni of Lagos, Alhaji Sikiru Alabi-Macfoy, described the conference’s theme, ‘focused on strengthening peaceful coexistence among leaders,’ as very important now, quite relevant, and could not have come at a better time.

The Baba Adinni asserted that a successful outcome from the three-day conference would create the necessary atmosphere for Muslims to speak in one voice and act in concerted manners, which he believes will improve the standing of Islam and the Muslim Ummah in Lagos and Nigeria and ultimately better facilitate the re-election of our amiable, hardworking, focused, peace-loving leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Alhaji Alabi-Macfoy lauded President Tinubu’s tenure, stating he is in full stride to replicate many unprecedented accomplishments at a nationwide level.

He acknowledged the hard decisions taken by the President but argued they were necessary steps in the pursuit of accelerated realisation of noble visions, with impacts that are already becoming noticeable.

“He came well prepared, and he is steadily but surely moving the nation in the right direction. He has done the necessary things that previous leaders were afraid or unwilling to do,” he said.

In a clear strategic outline for the 2027 general elections, the influential Lagos Muslim leader presented three key actions for the Ummah:

“Show by example love and obedience to our President.

“Promote awareness and understanding among other religious and ethnic groups, propagating the fact that President Tinubu is ‘the best President that all can have at present.’

“Encourage all Nigerians to collect Permanent Voters Cards (PVC), keep them, and use them to re-elect the President in large numbers in 2027.”

He underscored his point by quoting Qur’an 4:59: “O you who believe! Obey Allah and obey the Messenger, and those of you who are in authority.”

While addressing sensitive security matters, Alhaji Alabi-Macfoy urged the audience to disregard the threat of any foreign invasion and firmly reject the notion of Christian genocide or Muslim genocide in Nigeria.

He labelled the framing of Nigeria’s security challenges, insurgency, kidnapping, and banditry as dubious, divisive, devious, and dangerously wrong.

He pointed out that many Nigerians, particularly in Lagos and Yoruba Land, have people of other faiths, including Christians, as family members—a fact that includes the President himself.

He concluded by commending President Tinubu for being on top of the situation and for having done far more than any other President before him in tackling these violent crimes.

The Baba Adinni called upon the Muslim Ummah to put their houses in order to engender a more vibrant Islam that will ensure President Tinubu remains in the saddle till 2031, InshaAllah.