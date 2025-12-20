Lagos clears roadside markets along Ikotun–Igando Road

The Lagos State Government on Saturday cleared roadside markets along the Ikotun–Igando Road in Alimosho Local Government Area (LGA).

Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, reported this in a post on his official X account, accompanying it with a video showing enforcement raid clearing trader encroachments and waste from Ikotun and Igando markets to reclaim roads and enforce sanitation laws via Project WISE and PSP teams.

“Earlier today, 20th December 2025, our joint enforcement team conducted an operation across Ikotun Main Market, Igando Market, and other roadside markets along the Ikotun–Igando Road,” Wahab said.

“The exercise involved dislodging recalcitrant traders who had encroached on road setbacks and walkways, and addressing improper waste disposal and other nuisance activities in violation of Lagos State sanitation laws.”

Wahab added that the operation was jointly executed by Project WISE (led by Mr. Bayo Oladeji) and PSP Services (led by Mr. Tunde Sulaiman).

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government recently urged all residents to participate in the state’s waste-to-wealth initiative to promote a circular economy. This initiative aims to reduce the amount of waste ending up in landfills, encourage the reuse of waste and promote recycling of waste for a sustainable environment.

Making the call during a television talk show, Wahab emphasised the importance of building a waste management culture that all residents must adopt for proper environmental sanitation.

Officials are visiting various areas across the state every Thursday, including Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Epe for the Trash for Cash initiatives, which involves giving cash to residents for their waste or collecting waste directly.

The government plans to establish permanent collecting points where residents can exchange their trash for a reasonable amount of cash, to discourage illicit waste disposal on roads, setbacks, medians, open spaces and canals.

The commissioner explained that the government was transitioning from the linear waste system of pick and drop, which is unsustainable and environmentally unfriendly, to a system where waste is viewed as a resource that can be converted into energy.

According to him, over the past two years, the government has been actively promoting partnership with local and global stakeholders to convert waste into compost fertiliser or recycled plastics.

“Companies such as Lafarge are already using waste to generate power, and the state is exploring other innovative ways to repurpose waste materials,” he added.

Wahab said the government signed a concession agreement with a company called Zoom Lion to convert 4,000 tonnes of daily waste into wealth, with 55 per cent of waste to compost fertiliser and recyclables.

The efforts have significantly reduced the amount of waste ending up in landfills, leading to the decommissioning of certain landfills like Olososun, Ikeja and Soluos 3, Igando.

He reiterated that the government banned cart-pushers across the state and introduced the waste-to-wealth initiative in their place. According to him, it is essential for everyone to embrace the broader vision of a clean, safe, flood-free, and sustainable Lagos.