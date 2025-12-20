Lagos, First Bank, Swedish Government, others lead 9th AFRIMA sponsorship line-up

Lagos State government, First Bank of Nigeria, Guinness Nigeria, The Address Homes, the Government of Sweden, Gobet247 and several other major organisations have thrown their weight as sponsors behind the 9th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), scheduled to hold from January 7 to 11, 2026, in Lagos.

AFRIMA, in partnership with the African Union Commission (AUC), unveiled its strong list of sponsors and partners, showing growing confidence in African music as a major cultural and economic force.

The 9th edition, themed “Unstoppable Africa,” has attracted support from key sectors including finance, real estate, beverages, digital platforms, media, hospitality and international cultural institutions.

Following the acceptance of Lagos State government of the offer from the African Union, Lagos will once again serve as the official host city, reinforcing the state’s position as Africa’s leading creative and entertainment hub.

With the strong backing of the awards from the Federal Government of Nigeria, the 9th AFRIMA promises to be hugely successful. The African Union Commission remains AFRIMA’s legacy institutional partner, supporting its mission to promote African music and culture across the continent and beyond.

At the top level of sponsorship, fast-growing digital payments and lifestyle platform, Utilita and leading gaming and entertainment brand Gobet247 are headlining the event as national gold sponsors.

Speaking during the sponsorship announcement in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, Ms. Edwidge Goli, Director of Partnerships at AFRIMA, described the sponsorship line-up as a strong vote of confidence in African music.

“This is more than sponsorship. It is a historic show of belief in the power of African music, the brilliance of our talents and the future of our creative industries,” she said.

She thanked the Lagos State Government for hosting the event again and praised the commitment of the Gold and Silver sponsors, as well as international partners and media organisations.

The 9th AFRIMA will commence with the Nominees and Guests Welcomes Soirees scheduled on January 7. This will be followed by the Africa Music Business Summit (AMBS) on January 8 at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, Nigeria.

AFRIMA Music Village Concert and Diamond Showcase will take place on January 9 at the Ikeja City Mall leading up to the grand awards ceremony on January 11 at the Eko Convention Centre at Eko Hotel, Lagos, Nigeria. Red carpet starts at 3:30pm (WAT). The awards ceremony, along with major live performances, will be broadcast to audiences in over 84 countries worldwide.