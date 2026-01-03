Lagos: Idiat Adebule fetes constituents at Yuletide

Senator representing Lagos West District, Dr. Idiat Adebule, has distributed 1,000 bags of rice to constituents within the district. The gesture brought relief and smiles to thousands of families during the festive season.

The distribution exercise, which has become a yearly tradition, was aimed at supporting households and easing the economic pressures often associated with the end-of-year celebrations.

Adebule emphasised that the initiative reflected her deep sense of responsibility to the people she represents. She noted that “governance goes beyond legislation and must also include compassion, empathy, and direct support to citizens, particularly at critical times.”

According to the senator, the festive season presents an opportunity to reinforce unity and shared humanity, especially among families facing economic challenges. She said the rice distribution was designed to ensure that many households enjoyed Christmas celebrations.

The exercise was carried out in an orderly manner. Adebule reiterated that the welfare of her constituents remains a top priority, assuring them that she would continue to support initiatives that promote social well-being and economic stability. She stressed that collective progress is best achieved when leaders prioritise the needs of the people. She described the outreach as her modest contribution toward fostering joy, peace, and togetherness in homes during the Christmas season.

According to her, “small acts of kindness can make a significant difference in the lives of families.” Beneficiaries of the rice distribution expressed appreciation for the senator’s thoughtful gesture, offering prayers and goodwill in return. Many described the support as timely and impactful, particularly in the face of rising living costs.

Adebule extended her warm Christmas greetings to all residents of Lagos West Senatorial District, wishing them peace, happiness, and prosperity in the coming year. She expressed optimism that 2026 would bring greater opportunities for all.