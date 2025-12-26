Lagos opens parks for free entry over Christmas period

The Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK) has announced free access to all state-managed parks for residents and visitors over a three-day Christmas period, along with extended operating hours.

In a statement on Friday via the agency’s official X handle, LASPARK said the initiative allows entry from 12:00 noon to 8:00 pm daily from Thursday, 25th December, to Saturday, 27th December, 2025. The agency noted that the arrangement is intended to encourage family recreation, social interaction, and healthy living among Lagos residents.

“Additionally, closing times for the parks have been extended from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm during these three days, giving residents more time to relax, enjoy the festive lights, and make lasting memories with friends and loved ones,” LASPARK said.

The agency emphasised that the initiative aligns with the Lagos State Government’s commitment to maintaining accessible and safe green spaces for leisure and wellness.

LASPARK noted that while entry is free during the festive period, normal terms and conditions will continue to apply for group bookings, organised events and special activities, advising interested parties to make arrangements in advance.

The statement added, “Residents are encouraged to visit their local parks, unwind in nature, and celebrate responsibly, as LASPARK wishes Lagosians a Merry Christmas and a joyful festive season.”

The agency assured the public of adequate security, cleanliness and facility management across all parks to support a safe and enjoyable experience during the holidays.