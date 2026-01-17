Lagos to partner LCCI on world-class convention centre

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has stated that the state government is ready to partner with the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on the development of a world-class convention centre.

The governor, represented by his Deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, made the pledge on Friday during a courtesy visit by the leadership of LCCI, led by the newly elected President, Engr. Leye Kupoluyi, to his office.

He disclosed that the centre, which will be located along the Lekki-Epe expressway near the Alaro City, is expected to serve as a hub for businesses, trade exhibitions, conferences, and international events, adding that it would further strengthen Lagos’ position as Africa’s leading commercial and investment destination.

While assuring LCCI of the government’s readiness to partner with them, Hamzat charged the body’s leadership to deepen collaboration with relevant ministries, particularly the Ministry of Commerce, to ensure alignment and effective execution of the project.

He noted that while the initiative may enjoy strong passion and support, clearer engagement and coordination between the concerned institutions would be essential to drive meaningful progress and deliver a successful outcome.

The deputy governor emphasised that the proposed convention centre aligns with the Sanwo-Olu administration’s THEMES+ development agenda, particularly in promoting economic growth, job creation, tourism, and global competitiveness.

He noted that such a facility would not only attract international conferences and exhibitions to Lagos but also boost local businesses, enhance investor confidence, and reinforce the state’s status as the preferred destination for commerce and innovation in Africa.

Earlier in his remarks, Kupoluyi commended the Lagos State government for its unwavering support and for creating an enabling environment for the chamber to thrive.

He noted that both the state government and the LCCI share a common destiny, stressing the importance of collaboration in positioning Lagos as not only a hub for West Africa but for the entire African continent.