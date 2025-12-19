Lagos unveils garden, launches annual Christmas lights ceremony

The Lagos State Infrastructure Asset Management Agency (LASIAMA), has unveiled the BOSKOH Garden at the State Secretariat Complex, Alausa, alongside the inaugural Christmas Lights Switch-On Ceremony, marking the start of an annual festive tradition within the public service environment.

The unveiling, which took place on Wednesday, was described by the General Manager of LASIAMA, Ms. Adenike Adekanbi, as the restoration of a once-prominent sustainability landmark that had declined over the years.

According to her, the redevelopment of BOSKOH Garden became necessary to preserve its original purpose as a model for greenery, environmental conservation, and a conducive public service ambience.

“BOSKOH Garden once stood as a reference point for environmental sustainability within the Secretariat. Its gradual decline challenged us to act, and as custodians of public infrastructure, we could not allow such a valuable asset to fade away,” Adekanbi said.

She explained that the project was executed in collaboration with the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure and the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK), noting that the partnership reflected the government’s commitment to protecting and improving public assets.

“Our mandate was clear, to revitalise the garden without compromising its natural ecosystem. We insisted that nature must be respected, which is why the trees around us remain preserved and standing tall,” she added.

Adekanbi said the garden was redesigned as a calm, eco-friendly space for relaxation, recreation, informal meetings, and public service engagement. She announced that the Christmas Lights Switch-On would henceforth be held annually at BOSKOH Garden to promote sustainability while adding festive colour to the Secretariat.

“This transformation goes beyond aesthetics. It supports urban renewal, contributes to a healthier environment, and demonstrates what responsible infrastructure management can achieve,” she said.

In a goodwill message, the Special Adviser, Ministry of Works, Engr. Dr. Olakunke Olayinka, described the project as “a symbol of government efficiency in asset upkeep and a testament to the State’s investment in functional public spaces.”

Officially unveiling the garden, the Head of Service, Mr. Olabode Agoro, commended LASIAMA for converting underutilised spaces into civic assets that align with the vision of a modern and vibrant Lagos.

Also present at the event, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Works, Arc. Adebayo Ayodeji Odusanya, reaffirmed the State Government’s commitment to sustained infrastructure maintenance across its facilities.

Located opposite the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, BOSKOH Garden features lawn seating, shaded lounging areas, green walkways, and a festive light-up point that will illuminate the State Secretariat every December.

The annual Christmas Lights Switch-On at BOSKOH Garden is expected to enhance the public service environment by promoting recreation, mental wellness, and environmental appreciation.