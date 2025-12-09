Lagos vows to remove buildings under high-tension power lines

Lagos State government has restated its determination to remove all buildings and structures erected beneath high-tension power lines across the state, warning that such encroachments pose severe safety risks to residents.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Electronic Geographic Information System (EGIS) and Urban Development, Olajide Babatunde, gave the warning during an assessment tour of the Third Mainland Bridge corridor.

Babatunde was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Gbolahan Oki; the General Manager of the Lagos State Urban Renewal Agency (LASURA), Oladimeji Animashaun; and senior officials from other relevant agencies. The inspection covered areas from Oworonshoki to Adekunle and the Makoko axis of Ebute-Metta, where the team identified several shanties and illegal structures encroaching on the bridge setbacks and breaching the legally prescribed 50-metre right-of-way.

Babatunde stated that the state would no longer tolerate habitation or commercial activity beneath high-tension power lines or in restricted zones, emphasising that such practices endanger lives and property. He also mentioned that enforcement would be strengthened to guarantee full compliance with planning regulations, protect infrastructure, and improve public safety.

Speaking during the tour, Oki mentioned that the government had held several stakeholder meetings with residents of Makoko and other affected areas, warning them about the dangers of building directly beneath transmission cables and near the Third Mainland Bridge.

“As far back as February this year, we gave them 14 days to vacate the area, but as you can see, they refused. They are even extending towards the middle of the Third Mainland Bridge. We have warned them several times; the next step is to take the bull by the horns,” Oki said.

He explained that during various engagements, the government made it clear that after repeated warnings, there would be no further notice before enforcement begins. He added that while the government continues to collaborate with community leaders, it must prioritise public safety.

“If any of those cables fall and anything happens, the blame will be on the government. People’s lives are more important. They are also encroaching on the Third Mainland Bridge,” he said.

Oki also referenced similar enforcement carried out in Oworonshoki, which recently sparked protests and a temporary blockade of the Third Mainland Bridge. He noted that residents in the affected area were given a three-year amnesty period to regularise their buildings, yet only two households complied.

He reaffirmed Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to enforcing urban development laws and protecting lives, despite resistance from some quarters.